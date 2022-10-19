Amol Parashar says Tripling brought him the currency of fame: ‘Main ussi ka kha raha hoon’

The quirky siblings Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan are all set to embark upon a family trek in Tripling 3. The characters ably played by Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar, respectively, have become household names. Chitvan especially has found a separate fan base, with people enjoying his crazy antics and witty one-liners. For the actor too, the show helped me gain recognition, and by his own confession, he’s earning even today because of Tripling.

“Main toh abtak issi ka kha raha hu,” he joked, in a chat with indianexpress.com. The actor explained that while he was doing theatre and odd parts in films, the show put him on the map. “It gave me the biggest currency, the currency of fame. I remain the same actor but now people know me and love me for my work. I think the show has thus played an important part in my career.”

Amol Parashar said that there were times when he lost out on projects because he wasn’t known enough. “It wasn’t about if I was a better actor or not. They would say sir aap ko koi jaanta nahi hai (nobody knows you). What the show gave me is that log mujhe jaante hai ab (people know me now). I can now show them my Instagram followers and the lovely comments. It has helped me in so many ways. I think I am still acting in the same way, it’s just that I am recognised for my work,” he added.

Talking about his character Chitvan, the actor said that when the script was narrated to him, he was left confused. “I was like kaun hai yeh? Kya hai yeh insan? Kaise play karte hai?” Amol added that Chitvan made no sense to him as an actor and it took a lot of courage to play the part.

Amol says he was offered similar roles after Tripling but ‘nothing could match Chitvan’s funniness and humour’. The actor added, “He is a very difficult character to write. Yes, people may make and look or even get someone to talk like him but no one will be able to create another Chitvan. Also, I must add that it was Sumeet and the TVF guys who gave me that role back in time. I don’t think anyone else would have seen me as Chitvan or taken the risk to cast me in such a role.

