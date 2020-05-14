Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Gulabo Sitabo (Photo: Amazon Prime Video). Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Gulabo Sitabo (Photo: Amazon Prime Video).

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced that the Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo will be available for streaming from June 12 onwards. Touted as a ‘quirky dramedy,’ the movie features Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Speaking about the film, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Gulabo Sitabo is a slice of life dramedy that is a must-watch for families at home. I was excited about my role since the first time Shoojit showed me the character’s look. It took me almost three hours each day to get into character with its different look. I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time. This family entertainer has the power to cut across geographic boundaries, and we are pleased to bring Gulabo Sitabo to audiences across the globe.”

Talking about his experience of working on Gulabo Sitabo, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Gulabo Sitabo is a special film for me. It made me reunite with my mentor Shoojit da after Vicky Donor. Whatever I’m today is because of him, and I’m happy that he made me a part of his vision again. Gulabo Sitabo also sees me share the screen space with Mr Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and it’s a huge moment. It’s a dream come true for me. I have secretly wished to work with him for many, many years and Shoojit da made this happen and I will be indebted to him forever. It has truly been an honour for me to work with a legend and I feel enriched as an actor after the experience. What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity – the fleeting moments of simple humour in the banter between a landlord and tenant makes this film really special. I hope audiences love the film and our chemistry when it premieres.”

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo is the quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.”

Bankrolled by Rising Sun Films, Gulabo Sitabo has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi.

