Amit Trivedi, Varun Grover team up for Grahan

Music composer Amit Trivedi and lyricist Varun Grover have come together to create two songs for the upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar VIP mystery drama Grahan, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Starring Pavan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain, the series is directed by Ranjan Chandel with Shailendra Jha as showrunner.

According to the streamer, “Chori Chori”, the first of three original songs in the show, breathes life into the endearing, old-world love story of Rishi and Manu whose lives unravel as the story progresses. Written by National Award-winning lyricist Varun Grover, the track is sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and Rupali Moghe.

Amit Trivedi, known for his work on films like Dev.D, Ishaqzaade and Manmarziyaan, said this song captures and enhances different aspects of the show.

Deleting our dating apps cause we want to meet someone the old-fashioned way (chori chori like Rishi and Manu) Bringing you Rishi & Manu’s love story in the voice of Abhijeet Srivastava and Rupali Moghe in Hotstar Specials #Grahan@DisneyplusHSVIP@JarPictures@sonymusicindia pic.twitter.com/vfRtzGKD0i — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) June 21, 2021

“Grahan has an engrossing storyline along with visually-stunning scenes, and I wanted to create music that would match up to that intensity… For me, it was about creating a melody that would match up to the different moods of these characters who are all battling different demons in their life,” the National Award-winning composer said in a statement.

Swanand Kirkire, also a National Award winner, has penned the third song in the series.

Inspired by author Satya Vyas’ popular book Chaurasi, Grahan is produced by Jar Pictures.

The eight-episode series is set to be released on Thursday for all subscribers of Disney Plus Hotstar VIP and Disney Plus Hotstar Premium.