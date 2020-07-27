Amit Sadh: Would love to know what Vicky Kaushal thinks of Avrodh

Amit Sadh starrer Avrodh: The Siege Within will stream on SonyLIV from July 31st onwards. Amit Sadh starrer Avrodh: The Siege Within will stream on SonyLIV from July 31st onwards.

Avrodh: The Siege Within series will see Amit Sadh in the role of Major Tango, the on-screen version of the real-life hero who spearheaded the 2016 surgical strike. The actor, who is fresh out of the success of Breathe: Into The Shadows, spoke to indianexpress.com about web series Avrodh.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

You dedicated Avrodh to your father. Tell us something about that.

My father wanted me to join the armed forces. I couldn’t. I ran away from home. Did a few silly things. So, this is my tribute to his hope. I hope he is happy that I have become Major Tango. This is my way to tell my father that this is, fortunately, or unfortunately, the closest I could come to becoming a part of the armed forces.

Were you not worried that the series and your role will be compared with Vicky Kaushal’s Uri The Surgical Strike?

I am a huge fan of Vicky. Uri is a great film. It was a film made for a certain aspiration and a documentation of Uri facts. Avrodh is a series. It is longer and detailed. Another asset of the series is that it is adapted from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s India’s Most Fearless. We have tried to show an elaborated version of the (Uri) events. But I would be happy if he (Vicky) sees it. I would love to know what he thinks about it.

How did you physically prep for the character?

Samar Khan is a very dear friend of mine. At that point, I was shooting for Super 30. I had lost a lot of weight for that role. So, when he offered me this character, Khan said, ‘I want you to do this role. I have told everyone that nobody can do it better than you. But right now, you look like a journalist.’ I said I do look like a journalist, but I will do it (Avrodh). That is how the journey started. My trainer Rakeysh Udiyar helped me to become the character. He is one of the best.

Also, when you love something, everything is an opportunity. For me, acting is that. I want to become different people on screen. But the difficult part is, which I hope our makers eventually understand, that they don’t give you time, which becomes unhealthy at times. However, as Johnny Depp said, ‘I drew this card.’

People have been showering praises on you since the release of Breathe: Inside The Shadows.

I am happy people are seeing the hard work I have put into my craft. I want my audience to know that because I know that they are watching me, it gives me hope and strength to become better.

Going forward, what change do you want to see in the industry?

It would be great if we can create equal opportunities for people who are following their passion in their form of arts. We should give them enough attention and understand that not everyone is ready-made. There are so many diamonds who are in the dust. We should have a process of finding them, grooming them and creating opportunities for them.

I have nothing against ready-made things, but if those opportunities exist, it would be great.

My dream is to find artistes all over the world and to create a platform where we can let their voices, art illuminate. When we do that, only then we are an industry.

