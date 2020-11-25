scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Amit Sadh’s web series Zidd to release on January 22, 2021

Amit Sadh starrer Zidd on Zee5 is inspired by the life of Kargil war hero Major Deependra Singh Senger.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | November 25, 2020 10:18:16 pm
amir sadh zidd poster zee5Zidd will release on Zee5. (Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram)

Actor Amit Sadh on Wednesday announced that his upcoming web series Zidd will premiere on Zee5 on January 22, 2021. Amit took to his social media accounts and shared the first official poster of the show along with the release date.

Zidd has been inspired by the real-life story of Kargil war hero Major Deependra Singh Senger. The series is touted to be loaded with high octane action sequences and army missions.

Amit wrote on his Twitter and Instagram handles, “Victory awaits those who have the #Zidd to withstand the struggle
#JeetKiZidd #Zidd premieres 22nd January @ZEE5Premium”

Zidd also stars actors Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh. The Vishal Mangalorkar directorial marks the digital debut of Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who has bankrolled the action series. It is co-produced by Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

Calling Zidd a payback to his fans, Amit Sadh shared with indianexpress.com, “Everyone gave me so much love in 2020. And with that energy, I went into Zidd. I was very different in Zidd. It was a tough project for me. I’m calling it payback for all the love and hope people gave me. I have put all that into Zidd.”

