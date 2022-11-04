scorecardresearch
Amit Sadh says the film industry has created trolling: ‘I don’t need all this…’

Amit Sadh will next be seen in the second season of Breathe: Into The Shadows. The web series is all set to release on November 9.

amit sadhAmit Sadh spoke about the rising ‘pap culture’. (Source: theamitsadh/Instagram)

Actor Amit Sadh, who will return to the role of Kabir Sawant in the upcoming season of Breathe: Into the Shadows, opened up about him not hopping on the ‘pap culture’ and also commented on the phenomena of trolling.

In an interview with Connect Fm Canada, the actor said, “If I have my birthday, I will not put the paparazzi down. That is because my guests will feel I have invaded their privacy or I’m using them. I don’t question the people doing this because, who am I to question?”

Sadh also spoke about trolling and said that the film industry itself has created trolling. He said, “There is this phenomenon of trolling. I think this industry has created trolling. We have created trolling, fake likes, fake comments and fake accounts. I don’t need all this.”

Amit Sadh said that for him, working in movies is everything. When asked about his stint in Bigg Boss 1, the actor said that he was fine with people calling him out at that time. He said, “I don’t have any grudges, let people think what they want, people have called me out. Uss samay meri harkate aise he thi. Is life easy for me–no, is life easy for anyone–no.”

Talking about love, the actor said that for him, “love is life”. He added, “If you don’t have the ability to love, then you are dead.”

Amit Sadh’s web series Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is all set to release on November 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

