Amit Sadh-Ronit Roy’s 7 Kadam trailer: A tale of football, relationship and ideals

Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh starrer 7 Kadam’s trailer was released on Friday. The sports drama will have the two actors playing father and son, who connect over their passion for football but can’t see eye to eye when it comes to ideals and morals. The web series will stream on Eros Now from March 24.

In the two-and-a-half minute trailer, we are introduced to the lead characters, and their story of ‘football and beyond’. Set in Kolkata, the show will delve into the life of a former footballer (Roy), who is chasing his lost glory. From being a star player to losing everything after an accident, he finds hope in his son Ravi (Sadh). As he sets to train him to be the best footballer, the young man chooses money and fame over the game. This leads to the father-son’s face-off in their biggest match, which will also shape their relationship with each other.

Apart from a lot of football and the father-son bonding, there’s also a hint of young romance in the trailer. While Ronit Roy aces his Bengali avatar, the typical Bong accent is overwhelming. Amit Sadh looks fit and quite young, and seems to have done a great job with the football. The show definitely has managed to strike a balance between sports and emotions, and looks like a promising watch. However, such redemption stories can sometimes go overboard with drama, so watch it at your own risk.

Excited about his latest project, Amit Sadh in a statement said, “‘7 Kadam’ is an engaging narrative that will take everyone on an emotional roller coaster ride and strike a chord with the audience. A story one can easily relate to, the character in the series brings me pure joy and it’s been a fantastic journey working on the show with a craftsman like Ronit sir.”

Sharing the trailer of his latest project, he also tweeted, “Be it on or off-field, your goal is only as distant as the number of steps before it. Issleye kadam badhao aur jeet haasil karo!”

Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Now also stated, “Being at the top of our game in the entertainment space for 40 years now, Eros Now takes pride in offering the best of content to all its viewers across genres. ‘7 Kadam’ is a unique sports drama with a father and son caught at the crossroads where their relationship is put to test. It is a gripping tale of personal equations with a blanket of personal rivalry, which will keep you hooked on to the passionate journey of football of a father and son, and how it changes their lives.”

Steered by Mohit Jha, 7 Kadam also stars Deeksha Seth, Rohini Banerjee, Shilpi Roy, Ashok Singh, and Bidisha Ghosh among others.