Amit Sadh says he doesn’t consider showbiz struggle as the real deal: ‘They’re privileged struggles’

Actor Amit Sadh, who will soon be seen in the Amazon Prime original series Breathe Into the Shadows 2, recently got candid about how he feels about posing for paparazzi, and his journey from Bigg Boss to Breathe. Amit was a part of Bigg Boss Season 1.

Speaking about posing for photographers, the actor said he never calls the media to his birthday party when he invites his close friends over for a celebration because the whole process seems very inorganic and artificial to him: “It will feel like I am using them (his friends). I don’t question the people who do this because who am I to question this, but I try to keep my life simple. I don’t want to be rude to the photographers too because they are doing their job,” the actor told Connect FM Canada.

Amit, who was seen in the very first season of reality show Bigg Boss, also reflected about how far he has come in his career since he made a splash as the angry, brash man in Bigg Boss Season 1. When questioned about how he felt being written off at the time, the actor simply smiled and said, “I don’t have any grudge (against those who had written him off).”

Later, Amit was questioned about his struggle in showbiz and whether he seeks any inspiration from Breathe co-star Abhishek Bachchan, who is relentlessly trolled for being who he is. Amit said that he doesn’t consider any kind of showbiz struggle as real struggle and compared it to the ‘actual’ hardship someone who doesn’t even have money to buy food undergoes, adding, “They are privileged struggles, I don’t consider them struggles in the real sense of the term.”

Apart from featuring in web series and TV serials, Amit Sadh has appeared in movies like Kai Po Che, Sultan, Guddu Rangeela, Sarkar 3, Gold and Super 30 among other projects.