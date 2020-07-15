Amit Sadh on the success of Breathe Into The Shadows: I have never got this kind of response

Amit Sadh as Kabir Sawant in Breathe Into The Shadows. (Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram) Amit Sadh as Kabir Sawant in Breathe Into The Shadows. (Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram)

Amit Sadh is having the time of his life with back-to-back releases. For the actor, July began with the release of web series Breathe: Into The Shadows, in which he plays Kabir Sawant.

Ever since the series started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Sadh is being showered with praises by fans. Despite having a busy schedule, the actor is making sure to reciprocate the love of fans as he says, “It is the biggest joy of my life.”

Amit Sadh spoke about the success of Breathe: Into The Shadows during an Instagram live with indianexpress.com. Here are excerpts from the interaction:

Congratulations on the success of Breathe: Into The Shadows. How does it feel?

It is not my success. It is the success of the whole team. I am happy you guys are loving my character Kabir Sawant, but you also have to understand that if I am good as Kabir Sawant, it is because so many people who do their jobs well. The entire team worked very hard.

If I can be selfish for a second, I would say I am extremely thankful, touched and numbed to see this kind of response. I will be very honest. In my entire career of 14 years, since the time of Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar, I have not got this kind of reaction. I only have love and gratitude.

What went behind becoming Kabir Sawant?

It has been a long journey. I was offered this role around 2016 after Sultan’s release. To be honest, I have put everything in this character. The success of the first season and the love my character got in it, allowed me to work harder. All the things you are liking in Breathe, the credit goes to the director and writer. As far as I am concerned, I have given my 1000 per cent to the character, and I will continue to give my heart and soul to Breathe because this series means everything to me.

We see Amit Sadh more as this angry young man on screen. Do you think you have found an avatar that sticks with the audience?

I think one will become a lazy artiste if he/she tries or does only what is working. As an artiste, I want to become more people, play more characters. I hope you see more of Kabir Sawant, but as an actor, I want to keep doing and bringing something new. Kabir Sawant is special for me, and I am blessed that I got to play him.

As a viewer, when I see him, I see hope and a great man. But as an artiste, I want to challenge myself because that is what art is all about.

Moving on, we have three more releases from you – Shakuntala Devi, Yaara and Avrodh. What can your fans expect from these projects?

Instead of talking about them, I would say please see them. I hope you see the difference. I can say I have given my life to them. I have worked hard on them, and I am happy they are releasing. I am happy to be part of these different families (projects). Yaara, which is about friendship, is my third collaboration with Tigmanshu Dhulia. Tishu is like a father figure. He has taught me acting. Literally, gaali kha kha ke acting seekhi hai. Shakuntala Devi is with Vidya Balan, who is a magnificent performer we have.

Are you nervous about the success of Shakuntala Devi, Yaara and Avrodh?

I would be lying if I’d say success and failure doesn’t matter because they do. For now, my biggest joy is that I am able to bring you so much work, which I think is also a success.

Amit Sadh’s Yaara will release exclusively on ZEE5 on July 30 while his film Shakuntala Devi and web series Avrodh will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video and SonyLIV, respectively.

