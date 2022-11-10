scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived with Breathe Into The Shadows’ Kabir for a long time’

Amit Sadh plays the role of Kabir Sawant in the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2.

Amit SadhAmit Sadh’s Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Instagram/theamitsadh)

Actor Amit Sadh reprises his role of Kabir Sawant in the latest season of Breath: Into The Shadows. Sadh, who has been part of the franchise from its conception, says that he never has to start from scratch every time a new season begins because the character has stayed with him since Breathe (2018).

Talking about his character Kabir, Amit said, “I think I’ve somewhat lived with Kabir so I didn’t need to revisit the series before starting the shoot again. I did live with Kabir for a long time, for 6 years. It did not leave me, until I think this season ended.” He continued, “We filmed the three seasons of Breathe at different stages of my life and to be honest I didn’t even know that there will be season 2 of the series when we were filming season 1, and that it will reach this stage where it is right now.”

Breath: Into The Shadows Season 2, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, brings back Amit Sadh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher and Ivana Kaur. Naveen Kasturia is the new addition in Season 2.

Also Read |Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2 review: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh show is a predictable plod

The show is directed by Mayank Sharma who has also co-written Season 2 along with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi and Abhijeet Deshpande.

Expressing his gratitude, Amit Sadh thanked Mayank for giving him the artistic freedom to portray his character.

“I want to thank Mayank for giving me this character and allowing me to shine. A lot of times you don’t get the freedom as an actor in the films or work that you do, but I think Mayank has given me so much freedom that the fear and hesitation from within is all gone, and because of that I think I’m able to be a good Kabir,” said the actor.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 09:30:53 pm
