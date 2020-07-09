Amit Sadh on Breathe 2: This is the first time I have given everything to a role

Amit Sadh starrer Breathe: Into The Shadows begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 10. Amit Sadh starrer Breathe: Into The Shadows begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 10.

Amit Sadh is currently awaiting the premiere of Breathe: Into The Shadows on Amazon Prime Video. The actor, who also has Yaara, Avrodh and Shakuntala Devi in his kitty, says his back-to-back projects are a culmination of months of constant hard work. “For the past two years, I was working day and night, very quietly,” he said.

Amit reprises his role of senior inspector Kabir Sawant in Breathe: Into The Shadows, which also marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Amit Sadh got candid about the changes his character has undergone in the psychological thriller, the digital medium and more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. The trailer of Breathe: Into The Shadows received a thumbs-up from the audience. Are expectations running high from the show now?

To be honest, I am very numb. We always look for happiness in our work and when you get a lot of it, it’s humbling. The trailer getting a good response is a relief as people related to the thrill. Right now, our heartbeat is soaring. The canvas and actors are bigger this time. Now, I want Breathe 2 to receive a 9+ rating on IMDb, nothing less (laughs).

Q. Kabir Sawant seems to have undergone a physical and mental change in season two. How has your character graph progressed?

Kabir Sawant has to solve (the case) and protect. Now whether he’ll be able to do it or not, will be seen. He is the same guy but in new circumstances, with a new dimension. I can say you will be amazed watching him this time.

Kabir received a lot of love in season one. And a major share for this goes to Mayank Sharma. Nobody has directed me better than him. Even the writers have worked hard. So if people say there’s change in me, that’s because of the writing. For season two, I thought how would Kabir Sawant be before he became an alcoholic in season one, before his daughter died of his own revolver. We all have a dark hole inside us which we never unleash. But in Breathe, I’ve done that. I’ve bared myself. I haven’t worked so hard for any role before. This is the first time I’ve literally given everything to a role.

Q. Kabir is the only connecting thread between both the seasons. Is playing him a responsibility for you?

I call myself the engine. I don’t go to the sets, do my scenes and come back. I like to get involved in the creative process, and I feel humbled that I’m given the liberty to decide how I’d like to play my character. Of course, it’s a huge responsibility. We haven’t taken season one’s success for granted. Instead, it’s an encouragement to bring something bigger, better and impactful.

Q. One of the high points of season one was R Madhavan. This time, we have Abhishek Bachchan. How has it been sharing screen space with both the actors?

In India, we believe so much in terms like ‘star’, we forget that it is the character which actually works, not the actor. And that character is a creation of four other people. If every actor was good, every movie would be working. In Breathe one, Madhavan did not work; it was his character Danny. Similarly, it was Kabir Sawant who worked, because at that time Amit Sadh was giving flops. Breathe is about characters who steal your heart. Hence, there is no comparison. Abhishek has a well-written character too with a lot of elements. He is a fabulous actor, so when a good actor gets a good character, he sinks in it. I feel he has lifted his part by performing it well.

Q. Even Nithya Menen is making her digital debut. What are your memories working with her?

I’ve become a fan of Nithya ma’am. There isn’t anything bad in her. She has humbleness, etiquettes, confidence, talent, conduct. I want to do more work with her. She is a delight.

Q. You are hunting a kidnapper in Breathe 2. Do you think a cat and mouse chase has become a favourite theme in the web space?

When you create something, you don’t do it for competition. I think this genre works on OTT. I personally like watching psychological thrillers because you remain hooked. When Breathe one came, nobody knew what a web series meant. And now by the time season two is ready, there’s a lot of consumption and options. Season one was made on a small budget. If you watch it today, you’ll find so many production mistakes. But because it had such a good story, everyone overlooked our mistakes. We’ve tried to maintain that standard of story in season two too, now that we got a better budget.

Q. Do you think Breathe 2 releasing during the lockdown will give it an advantage?

I don’t want people to watch Breathe 2 just because it is there and they have time. The 12 hours which they’ll give it should be worth it. Right now, people can reject anything quickly because they have so many options.

Q. You turned to web shows when they had just arrived in India. Now that several other actors are also doing it, do you think you took the decision at the right time?

What happens is, sometimes your role is shortened in the trailer or a film. In the web space, there isn’t any discrimination even if you’ve done 100 films or one film. The audience is more concerned about our character here. That fairness in OTT is commendable, and I’m grateful for that. They don’t do any scheming in marketing which happens in films.

Q. You’ve been tagged as “underrated” several times. What’s your reaction to it?

I’d rather be underrated than overrated. And if it’s coming from people, it means they want to see me more. And right now, you will see me a lot more!

