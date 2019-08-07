Barot House review: An exhausting whodunnit

To make a good thriller, you need to be at least two steps ahead of your audience. An aphorism that director Bugs Bhargava, who has helmed ZEE5’s Barot House, conveniently ignores. At a run-time of 90 minutes, the Amit Sadh starrer feels really long.

A couple and their children lead a presumably happy and content life. However, all hell breaks loose once the daughter of the house is killed under mysterious circumstances. The rest of the film plays out like a long-drawn-out whodunnit.

This could have been a short film of around 12-15 minutes, since the only thrill that I was able to get out of the movie came in the last two minutes of the feature. Everything leading up to it was all over the place. There was no clarity of thought and the director’s vision barely came through. If the script is half-baked and the filmmaker’s vision is blurry, what can you expect from the actors?

Amit Sadh tried to hold the sinking ship together without much success. Child actor Aaryan Menghji evoked complete revulsion and shock at a few places, so kudos to him. However, things could have been conveyed in a much better fashion had the scriptwriter and filmmaker spent more time in the writing room.

If you are one of those who has watched Lynne Ramsay directorial We Need to Talk About Kevin, you would easily spot the ‘influence.’ But the Tilda Swinton and Ezra Miller starrer executed its theme convincingly, unlike Barot House.

A lot of editing, better writing and direction could have helped Barot House’s case infinitely.

Barot House is currently streaming on ZEE5.