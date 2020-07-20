Amit Sadh to Abhishek Bachchan: My performance in Breathe is invaluable without you

Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan shared the screen space in Breathe Into The Shadows for the first time. (Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram) Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan shared the screen space in Breathe Into The Shadows for the first time. (Photo: Amit Sadh/Instagram)

Actor Amit Sadh on Monday took to Instagram to thank his Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan.

In the Amazon Prime Video original series, Amit plays a police officer Kabir Sawant while Abhishek is seen as psychiatrist Avinash Sabharwal.

Sharing some photos from the sets of the web series, Amit Sadh opened up about his bond with Abhishek Bachchan. Calling him his “senior”, “brother” and an actor he has been “looking up to,” Amit expressed his gratitude towards his co-star and spoke about how he cannot wait to be with him on a set.

“I just want to thank you. Thank you for being the best senior. For being an actor who treated me like his equal. You never once let me feel that you’re more or I’m any less. You’re the best listener in between takes. My performance as Kabir Sawant in Breathe is invaluable, incomplete without you. My celebration of Breathe, the happiness of our series reaching the depths of our country will not begin or conclude without this mention. You inspire me & I can’t wait to get back on a set to work with you,” he wrote.

Concluding the post, Amit Sadh wished a speedy recovery for Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan who have been hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus.

“As you read this, I just pray to God that you, Mr Bachchan and your entire family (Aishwarya, Aradhya) recover from COVID and come back home healthy. So that you and I can meet and I can give you a tight hug. If they want to quarantine me for that for two weeks, I’m ready to be shut in for a month. I love you so much bro. Can’t wait to see you soon!” he concluded.

On the work front, Amit Sadh has three more releases this month. He will be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial Yaara, Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi and a web series titled Avrodh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd