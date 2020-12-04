American Gods season 3 trailer: Shadow tries to get away from Mr Wednesday

American Gods season 3 arrives in the US on Amazon Prime Video on January 10, 2021. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

The trailer for the third season of American Gods is out. Based on the award-winning fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman, the series revolves around Shadow, a man who gets dragged into a raging conflict between the Old Gods like Odin and the New Gods like Media.

Season 3 continues the story of Ricky Whittle’s protagonist as he struggles to get out of the shadow (pardon the pun) of Ian McShane’s con artist Mr Wednesday, who is actually the Norse god Odin in disguise. Odin was also revealed to be Shadow’s father.

Settled in a small town in Wisconsin called Lakeside, a disillusioned Shadow will learn that escaping his destiny is not easy. Will he be able to carve his path, or he will once again be pulled into the war between deities.

American Gods is known for its unsettling imagery evoked by the source material. It appears the third season will continue this trend, purely judging by the trailer.

Danny Trejo, Iwan Rheon and Marilyn Manson join the series this season.

The official synopsis of American Gods season 3 reads, “Shadow Moon assumes a new identity and moves to Wisconsin to hide from the new Gods, but with Wednesday determined to bring him back into the fold, will Shadow be able to live a normal life?”

