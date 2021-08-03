scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Must Read

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings to premiere in September 2022, see first look

Amazon Studios released the first look of The Lord of the Rings series along with the premiere date announcement. The team had wrapped filming on the first season of the show on Monday in New Zealand.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 3, 2021 10:58:21 am
the lord of the rings tv seriesAmazon Studios revealed the first look of TV series The Lord of the Rings. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

The much-anticipated The Lord of the Rings series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2 next year, with new episodes dropping weekly, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

The epic drama will be based on author J R R Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Details about the plot are under the wraps but the story takes place thousands of years prior to the events of both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books.

“The journey begins September 2, 2022, with the premiere of our original ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series on Prime Video. I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle earth!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

The Lord of the Rings series is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

Headlining the ensemble cast are Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle and Sir Lenny Henry.

Payne and McKay said working on the series has been an “adventure of a lifetime”.

Also read |As Scarlett Johansson sues Disney, the silence of Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans speaks volumes

“As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.’ Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well,” the duo said.

Other executive producers are Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, JA Bayona, Belen Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado.

Christopher Newman is producing.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Actors Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani round out the cast.

Amazon Studios also released the first look of the series along with the premiere date announcement. The team had wrapped filming on the first season of the show on Monday in New Zealand.

Also read |Spider-Man No Way Home set photo features Peter Parker with Doctor Strange, MCU version of FEAST

The series will be available for streaming to Amazon subscribers in more than 240 territories and countries worldwide.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Mandira Bedi: 17 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 03: Latest News

Advertisement