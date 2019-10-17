Amazon to release five-part docu-series on serial killer Ted Bundy

Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend and daughter are opening up about the serial killer after 40 years for a new docu-series that explores his crimes from a female perspective.

The five-part series, titled Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, will chronicle the infamous serial killer’s relationship with his long-term girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall.

Kendall and her daughter Molly have shared their experiences with new unsettling details about Bundy, the inconceivable pull he had on women, and an abundant archive of never-before-seen family photos, Amazon said in a release.

The docu-series will also feature several other female voices, including survivors of Bundy’s attacks some of whom are stepping forward for the first time.

The series, directed by former CBC Trish Wood, will explore how Bundy’s pathological hatred of women collided with the feminist movement of the 1970s. The series hopes to change the Bundy narrative by provoking a discussion around gender politics.

The serial killer had confessed to kidnapping, raping and murdering 30 women in the 1970s though the exact number of his victims remains unknown and is possibly higher.

The launch of the series will also coincide with the release of an updated and expanded edition of Kendall’s 1981 memoir The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy.

Bundy’s life has often been a subject of movies and television shows, most recent being Zac Efron’s portrayal in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and Netflix’s documentary Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, which are based on Bundy’s prison interviews.

The series will premiere in 2020.