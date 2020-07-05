scorecardresearch
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series granted permission to resume production in New Zealand

Amazon's The Lord of The Rings TV series, said to be the most expensive show ever made, can now resume production in New Zealand.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2020 3:14:07 pm
Lord of the Rings, Lord of the Rings amazon, Lord of the Rings amazon prime video The Lord of the Rings series is being made on a budget of 1 billion dollars. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Amazon Prime Video’s lavish The Lord of the Rings TV series is now permitted to begin production in New Zealand by the country’s Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment according to the local publication Stuff.

The series will be based on the fictional world created by JRR Tolkien for his works like The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

The series is being made on a budget of 1 billion dollars, making it the most expensive TV production ever.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay will be the showrunners of the series. Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom director JA Bayona will helm the first two episodes of the series. Gennifer Hutchison and Bryan Cogman (a writer on Game of Thrones) complete the fellowship of writers.

The series won’t be a direct adaptation of the novel like the Peter Jackson directed trilogy, but is expected to take material from the Second Age of Middle-earth (LotR was set at the end of Third Age).

