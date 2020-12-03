Amazon reveals additional actors for Lord of the Rings TV series

(From left to right) Alex Tarrant, Sara Zwangobani and Peter Mullan are among the twenty new cast members. (Photo: PR Handout)

Amazon Studios on Thursday announced 20 new cast members are joining the upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series. The show, which will be the most expensive television production ever made, has an incredibly diverse list of actors who belong to five different countries.

The series is truly shaping up to be a gargantuan production.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells, Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker and Sara Zwangobani are the new additions to the cast.

Currently, it is not known which characters they are going to portray in the series. The plot of the series and the time period it covers in the history of Middle-earth is also still under wraps as it will not be a direct adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s book.

The series is expected to take material from the Second Age of Middle-earth (the main story, concerning the War of the Ring, was set at the end of Third Age).

Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur and Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith and Charlie Vickers were earlier confirmed to be part of the main cast.

Amazon awakens! @LOTRonPrime announces next wave of cast members for LORD OF THE RINGS, the $1 billion TV series currently shooting in New Zealand! https://t.co/Dfhng8G8Jh — TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) December 3, 2020

While Aramayo will portray the male protagonist Beldor, Kavenagh will play Tyra, the female lead. Newcomer Morfydd Clark will also feature in the series as young Galadriel.

The showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said, “The world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is epic, diverse, and filled with heart. These extraordinarily talented performers, hailing from across the globe, represent the culmination of a multi-year search to find brilliant and unique artistes to bring that world to life anew. The international cast of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series is more than just an ensemble. It is a family. We are thrilled to welcome each of them to Middle-earth.”

The rights to The Lord of the Rings series were purchased by Amazon for 250 million dollars from the Tolkien Estate. The series, said to last for five seasons, is expected to cost 1 billion dollars, making it, by far, the most expensive TV show of all time.

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom director JA Bayona is involved as well. He will direct the first two episodes and executive produce with Belén Atienza.

There is no premiere date yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd