Amazon Prime Video’s Crash Course to release on this date

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that its upcoming show Crash Course will premiere on the streaming platform on August 5.

Produced by Owlet Films, created by Manish Hariprasad and directed by Vijay Maurya, Crash Course features an ensemble cast of eight fresh faces – Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, Anvesha Vij, starring alongside Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri and Bidita Bag.

The series that comprises 10 episodes follows the story of two warring coaching institutes, and the effect it has on a group of young hopeful students who are in the midst of preparations for competitive exams. The show will see the students navigating friendship, love, heartbreaks, peer pressure while being drawn into the power battle between the coaching institutes. Not just this, they are also struggling to fulfill the expectations of their parents. In a new poster of the show, Annu Kapoor is seen as a puppeteer, holding the future of the students in his hands.

Crash Course will stream on Amazon Prime Video.