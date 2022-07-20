Amazon Prime Video’s Crash Course to release on this date

July 20, 2022 5:59:28 pm
Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that its upcoming show Crash Course will premiere on the streaming platform on August 5.
Produced by Owlet Films, created by Manish Hariprasad and directed by Vijay Maurya, Crash Course features an ensemble cast of eight fresh faces – Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, Anvesha Vij, starring alongside Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri and Bidita Bag.
The series that comprises 10 episodes follows the story of two warring coaching institutes, and the effect it has on a group of young hopeful students who are in the midst of preparations for competitive exams. The show will see the students navigating friendship, love, heartbreaks, peer pressure while being drawn into the power battle between the coaching institutes. Not just this, they are also struggling to fulfill the expectations of their parents. In a new poster of the show, Annu Kapoor is seen as a puppeteer, holding the future of the students in his hands.
crashin’ onto your feed to make a big announcement 📕#CrashCourseOnPrime, new series Aug 5!@OwletFilms @annukapoor_ @BhanuudayG #UditArora @PachauriPranay @biditabag @chiragvohra #GauravSharma @vasukispunj #MohitSolanki @hridhuharoon #AnushkaKaushik @RiddhiKumar_ pic.twitter.com/csArLJ0WAF
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 20, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
Crash Course will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What Rs 80 to a dollar meansPremium
The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Latest News
No Pandit has migrated out of Valley after August 5, 2019: Centre
Instagram launches Maps to help users find popular locations and businesses
Maruti Suzuki unveils Grand Vitara to improve its presence in SUV segment
Karnataka panel submits framework to upgrade 30 engineering colleges to global standards
Oregon 2022 mascot reunited with stolen head as police locate photographer culprit
Follow ringmaster US Fed to save local currency, says Uday Kotak
Things diabetics must know before having pineapples
Wipro Q1 net profit falls nearly 21% to Rs 2,563.6 crore
Butter Chicken meets Mac n’ Cheese: US chef’s fusion dish leaves netizens intrigued online
Five Things: Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, return of Dragon Master Po, and more
Higher customs duty to hit gold jewellery demand this fiscal: Report
A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others