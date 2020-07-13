Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits to stream from August 4

Bandish Bandits will be a 10-part series. Bandish Bandits will be a 10-part series.

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced the release date of romantic musical drama Bandish Bandits. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the web series, featuring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry as two performers coming from vastly different musical backgrounds, will begin streaming from August 4.

While Bhowmik will play a Hindustani classical performer Radhe, Chaudhry will be seen as popstar Tamanna in Bandish Bandits. The 10 part series also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang.

Since this is a musical drama series, there will be a full-fledged soundtrack composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Bandish Bandits certainly looks interesting, especially how it juxtaposes two forms of music which are extremely different from each other. The supporting cast of the series looks absolutely solid as well.

Talking about Bandish Bandits, director Anand Tiwari said, “Bandish Bandits is a story about the meeting of two individuals and cultures that are in many ways different, and yet in other ways incredibly similar. While each character has a unique and compelling story in their own right, it’s how these stories come together which makes this series so powerful, romantic and real. I am beyond excited to bring this incredible tale of romance, beautifully told through the musical genius of composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, to Amazon Prime Video.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd