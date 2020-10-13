Amazon Prime Video releases ultimate Mirzapur throwback video

Mirzapur Season 2 will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Instagram/yehhaimirzapur)

Anticipation is running high as the premiere date of Mirzapur Season 2 draws closer. And Amazon Prime Video dropping a teaser or a throwback video every other day is only increasing the hype around the new season. The streaming service on Tuesday released a clip, featuring the most pivotal moments from the first season.

The video has been cut effectively, thereby only featuring the high-octane moments of the series. For those who need a refresher, the recap video will come in handy.

Right from when Munna first barged into Guddu and Bablu’s house, to the nexus between gangsters, politicians and police of the titular eastern town of Uttar Pradesh, and the climax of the first season (which ends with the deaths of Sweety and Bablu), the video serves as the ultimate throwback.

Mirzapur Season 2 will feature Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Amit Sial and Shweta Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Mirzapur Season 2 | Teaser 1 | Teaser 2 | Teaser 3 | Teaser 4 | Trailer

Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur season 2 will premiere on October 23.

