Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please: Meet the latest girl gang in town

After Shilpa Shetty’s original reality series Hear Me Love Me, Amazon Prime Video is back with yet another show, this time a fiction series revolving around four women who take on life in the city. The show is called Four More Shots Please! It features Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles.

The synopsis of the show reads, “Written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, Four More Shots Please! revolves around the lives of four very different women each fighting their own individual battles and tackling life as it comes. Based in the southern tip of Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, these four friends get together every couple of days to binge talk and get smash drunk at their favorite garage bar, ‘Truck’. It’s the magic of pure, unadulterated and yet sometimes flawed, friendship. Four More Shots Please! is the urban, millennial Indian woman’s gaze, a slice-of-life, brutally realistic portrait of what it is like to be in a country caught in a constant battle between the traditional and modern, to be a thinking woman, to be free in a country caught up in chains and to be honest in a country that thrives on hypocrisy.”

Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, Vijay Subramaniam said, “We are thrilled to present Four More Shots Please!, a female-centric story of four urban Indian women, their life choices, their crises, romance, high points, helmed by their rock-solid, life-saving friendship. We have worked with a strong, female-led task force – right from the cast to the crew. Four More Shots Please! reflects the voices of the generation of Indian women who are independent in mind, body and thought.”

Pritish Nandy, Chairman, Pritish Nandy Communications, remarked, “Four More Shots Please! is our tribute to our times. It’s about a generation of young women, brave and vulnerable, independent and spirited, growing up in South Bombay and speaking the language of our times, living the life they yearn to live with courage, conviction and confidence. Four friends who share in each other’s joys and griefs, successes and occasional losses with love, fortitude and delight.

He continued, “It’s a funny, exciting, magical show full of wit, humour and insight into a generation that refuses to take itself for granted. Rangita, creator of the show and Anu, director for the first season, take you on a roller coaster ride through the lives, loves and ambitions of these four women who choose to take the road less travelled by. And yes, there are some great guys too on the show. They will take your breath away for they are today’s New Age men. So no, it’s not just a show about women. It’s all about us and our wonderful times. It’s about liberation from the past.”

The show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 25, 2019.