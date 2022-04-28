Amazon Prime Video announces 29 new titles with Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Sethupathi and others

As a part of their 2022 slate announcement, Amazon Prime Video India shared that over 30 original and returning titles will be premiering on the streaming giant in the coming days. From Mirzapur, Mumbai Diaries to Modern Love Mumbai and Chennai chapters, there is a lot to look forward to on the OTT platform. Here’s a quick glimpse of all that is coming to Amazon Prime Video this year:

Scripted original series

1. Adhura (Hindi)

This supernatural thriller is bound to send chills down your spine. Based in a boarding school, the show stars Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment.

2. Bambai Meri Jaan (Hindi)

Set in post-Independent India, Bambai Meri Jaan revolves around an honest cop who wants to reduce crime in a city and protect his family at all costs. The show stars Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary and Amyra Dastur among others. Created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar, Bambai Meri Jaan is directed by Shujaat Saudagar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

3. Call Me Bae (Hindi)

The official synopsis of Call Me Bae reads, “Bae, billionaire fashionista is disowned by her ultra-rich family, owing to a salacious scandal and for the first time in her life, has to fend for herself. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes and discovers who she really is.” It is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

4. Crash Course (Hindi)

Set around warring coaching institutes and its ambitious students, Crash Course features Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri, Siddharth Kak, Chirag Vohra, Gaurav Sharma and Bidita Bag in pivotal roles. It is directed by Vijay Maurya.

Also Read | Modern Love Mumbai makers unveil teaser; Amazon show to premiere on this date

5. Dahaad (Hindi)

The official synopsis of Sonakshi Sinha’s cop drama reads, “A serial killer drama set in a small town, the show follows the investigations of a female inspector into a crime that shakes her core.” Produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Media, Dahaad also stars Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

6. Dhootha (Telugu)

The official synopsis of Parvathy and Nag Chaitanya’s Telugu show reads, “In this supernatural horror, possessed inanimate objects wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins.” It is co-written, directed and produced by Vikram K Kumar.

7. Farzi (Hindi)

The announcement regarding Shahid Kapoor and Raj-DK’s series is finally here. The con drama’s synopsis reads, “A small-time artist working out of his grandfather’s printing press has designed the ultimate con job – a crime uniquely suited to him – and gets pulled into the murky, high stakes world of all that it demands. A fiery, unorthodox task force officer has made it his mission to rid the country of the menace this poses in this fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.” The thriller also stars Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar and Vijay Sethupathi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

8. Gulkanda Tales (Hindi)

This Raj and DK series features Pankaj Tripathi and Patralekhaa in the lead roles.

9. Happy Family Conditions Apply (Hindi)

Helmed by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia, this family comedy marks another collaboration between Rathna Pathak Shah and the creators of the beloved Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

10. Hush Hush (Hindi)

The official synopsis of the Tanuja Chandra show reads, “The lives of five women intersect in unexpected ways when an unforeseen event unravels the façade of their lives.” It stars Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami, and Kritika Kamra.

11. Indian Police Force (Hindi)

Rohit Shetty takes his cop universe to OTT with the Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi actioner. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

12. Jee Karda (Hindi)

This is a coming-of-age drama that focuses on the lives of seven close childhood friends. It stars Tamannaah, Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Samvedna Suwalka, Sayan Banerjee.

13. Jubilee (Hindi)

The official synopsis for the Vikramaditya Motwane show reads, “Set in a newly independent India, Jubilee is a fictional period drama that unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to Bollywood, as we know it.” It stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Aparshakti Khurana and Wamiqa Gabi.

14. Modern Love Chennai (Tamil)

Modern Love travels to the south of India with this chapter in the series. It features Kishore, Ramya Nambeesan, Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Vijayalakshmi, TJ Banu, Gouri Reddy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Vasudevan Murali, Chu Khoy Sheng and Sanjula S.

15. Modern Love Hyderabad (Telugu)

The Nagesh Kukunoor-produced anthology series stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Naresh, Malavika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad and Ulka Gupta.

16. Modern Love Mumbai (Hindi)

The official synopsis for the Hindi installment of Modern Love reads, “The Mumbai chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series, Modern Love Mumbai explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus.” It stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Naseeruddin Shah, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Ritvik Bhowmik, Masaba Gupta, Sarika, Danesh Rizvi, Ahsaas Channa, Arshad Warsi and Chitrangda Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

17. PI Meena (Hindi)

A self-discovery series about a young and troubled private investigator, the Amazon Prime Video show stars Tanya Maniktala, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Samir Soni.

18. Shehar – Lakhot (Hindi)

The official synopsis for the noir drama reads, “A neo-noir series about a man who reluctantly returns to his hometown where he not only battles his past demons, but also gets drawn into an even bigger cesspool of smoke and mirrors and must now prove his innocence.”

Other scripted shows include the Tamil shows The Vortex, Sweet Kaaram, The Village and Vadhandhi.

Unscripted shows

There are four unscripted shows that will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video in the coming days, which include This is AP Dhillon (documentary), docuseries Cinema…Marte Dum Tak by Vasan Bala, a true crime series Dancing on the Grave by Patrick Graham and India Love Project, the docuseries by Dharmatic Entertainment.

Returning series

Apart from these original titles, we also have some popular shows returning for another installment. These include Breathe: Into the Shadows, Comicstaan, Four More Shots Please!, Made in Heaven 2, Mirzapur Season 3, Mumbai Diaries 2, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat and The Family Man Season 3.

More from Entertainment | Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep on Hindi as national language debate: From Manoj Bajpayee to Ram Gopal Varma, who said what

Original movies

A list of exciting Amazon Prime Video original movies will soon release on the platform, including the likes of Telugu film Ammu, Dharmatic Entetainment’s Aye Watan…Mere Watan, and Anand Tiwari’s Maja Maa, which will star Madhuri Dixit Nene and Gajraj Rao.

Apart from these, Amazon Prime Video is also collaborating and co-producing titles like Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Sheru, Neeyat and Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. It also has licensing associations with Ajay Devgn FFilms (Runway 34, Thank God, Drishyam 2 and Bhola), Dharma Productions (Jug Jug Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani), Excel Media and Entertainment (Phone Bhoot, Yudra, Fukrey 3, Jee Le Zara and Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan) and YRF (Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Shamshera, Tiger 3 and Pathaan).