Amazon Prime Video joins Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu as co-producer

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced it was venturing into film production with Akshay Kumar’s action-adventure drama Ram Setu, touted as a story rooted in “Indian culture and historical heritage”. This is the first major announcement by the OTT major after it faced multiple cases and trolling for its show Tandav, which was criticised for “hurting sentiments.”

Akshay Kumar announced Ram Setu last Diwali with a poster of him standing against the backdrop of Lord Ram. The actor is seen in a dishevelled look with a saffron scarf around his neck. The actor had then said that Ram Setu would be “a bridge between generations past, present and future.” The film, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has previously helmed films like Tere Bin Lade, The Zoya Factor and the much recent Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The team will begin shooting for Ram Setu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh soon. Amazon Prime Video joins producer Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. Following Ram Setu’s theatrical release, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Ram Setu is a continuation of Amazon Prime Video’s attempt to tell stories that are entrenched in Indian soil, said Vijay Subramanium, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India.

“At Amazon Prime Video, every decision we take is from a customer-first perspective. Stories that are entrenched in Indian soil have often found an audience not only in India but across the world, and we are delighted to further take a step into co-producing by collaborating with a film that highlights our Indian heritage,” Vijay Subramanium said in a statement.

While Akshay Kumar said that Ram Setu represents India’s moral and social fabric and he is excited to tell its story on both the and the small screen. “The story of Ram Setu is one that has always intrigued and inspired me: it represents strength, bravery and love, and uniquely Indian values that have formed the moral and social fabric of our great country. Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future.

“I look forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage, especially for the youth and I am happy that, with Amazon Prime Video, the story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world,” said the Kesari star.

Amazon Prime Video found itself amid controversy in January over the release of its political drama Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover in pivotal parts. Despite show creator Ali Abbas Zafar offering a public apology for allegedly hurting people’s sentiments, the controversy refused to die down.

It caused Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s intervention, following which the makers made changes to the show. On January 19, an FIR was lodged against Amazon Prime Video India head Aparna Purohit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh over a complaint citing that Tandav had denigrated Hindu deities. Early March, Amazon Prime Video issued a public apology for “objectionable” scenes in Tandav. Finally, on March 5, the Supreme Court granted Purohit protection from arrest.