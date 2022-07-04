Amazon Prime Video announces Comicstaan Season 3 with Zakir Khan and Kenny Sebastian as judges

Amazon Prime Video’s comedy talent hunt show Comicstaan is soon going to return to the OTT platform with a third installment.

Hosted by Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila, Comicstaan Season 3 will be judged by some of the most popular names in the Indian comedy scene, including Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian.

Eight contestants will compete with each other for the coveted prize. These participants will be mentored by Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon.

Speaking about the show, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “The first two seasons of Comicstaan received tremendous adulation and love from the audience. The show became a launch-pad for not just the winners but a host of fresh and emerging voices in comedy in India. In fact, it made stand-up comedy aspirational. We are excited to bring back this much-loved franchise, in a new, re-imagined avatar, to our viewers. The new season promises to take the audience on a hilarious ride as we find and nurture the next generation of stand-up comedians.”

The eight-part show will begin streaming from July 15.