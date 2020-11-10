Amazon Prime Video acquires rights to live stream New Zealand cricket matches in India

The New Zealand cricket board has decided to join hands with Amazon Prime Video to extend "the team's global reach".

After entertaining its subscribers with a variety of movies and web shows, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has forayed into live cricket. It has acquired the Indian territory rights to live stream the cricket matches to be played in New Zealand – including both men’s and women’s cricket, across all formats, ODI, T20 and Tests, starting from 2021 till the end of 2025-2026 season.

The multi-year deal between Amazon and the New Zealand Cricket Board includes Indian cricket team’s tour of New Zealand in early 2022, and a second tour, the dates for which are yet to be announced.

Excited to add one of the most loved sports in India – Cricket to their content library, Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to work with New Zealand Cricket on this endeavour as they have a strong, passionate and much-loved cricket team, and the cricketing rivalry between the two countries has been fantastic. We are happy to make this collaboration with New Zealand Cricket our first live sports offering in India, and are confident that our Prime members will be delighted with this initiative.”

The New Zealand cricket board has decided to join hands with Amazon Prime Video to extend “the team’s global reach and to build closer relationships around the world”.

David White, Chief Executive New Zealand Cricket, shared, “India has always been important for viewership of NZC; no other country follows cricket like India, so it’s exciting to be announcing this agreement with India’s leading streamer.”

This is the latest addition in Amazon Prime Video’s growing line-up of live sports around the world, including Thursday Night Football, the Premier League, ATP Tour Events, WTA, the US Open, UEFA Champions League, Autumn Nations Cup, and the Seattle Sounders FC.

