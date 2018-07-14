Amazon Prime Day: New movies debut on Prime Video

102 Not Out and Dunkirk are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 102 Not Out and Dunkirk are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video is the dark horse among streaming services in India. And it does not hurt that Amazon has quite a few original shows that are fantastic and are finally being considered in the Emmys (Marvelous Mrs Maisel won two Emmys last year). Amazon also seems serious about producing more original content. It bought the TV rights to JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings for an incredible 250 million dollars.

On Amazon Prime Day, Prime subscribers will not just get discounts on products on Amazon retail store, but Prime Video users will also get new movies, some of which has already debuted on the platform. Here is the full list:

102 Not Out: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor play the role of father and son in this laugh-out-loud comedy. While the father, aged 102 years, is the very picture of cheerfulness, the son at 75 is already counting days to his death. 102 Not Out is already streaming on Prime Video.

A still from Not Out. A still from Not Out.

Dunkirk: Christopher Nolan’s war epic can now be seen on the small screen. The experience is not that magnificent, as it is meant for large IMAX screens, it is still something special. Dunkirk is streaming on Prime Video.

Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain: The official synopsis reads, “A unique tale of romance, with three couples who have very distinct views on what everlasting love is.” One cannot go wrong with a cast with names like Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi. Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain is streaming on Prime Video.

Comicstaan: India’s top comedians Tanmay Bhat, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Sapan Verma, Kaneez Surka, and Naveen Richard are on a hunt for the next big stand-up comic. Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh host this 9-part series. It began streaming from June 13.

Officer: In Ramgopal Varma’s Officer, Nagarjuna plays a SIT officer who is tasked to investigate a rogue Mumbai cop accused of staging fake encounters. Officer starts streaming on Prime Video from July 14.

Transformers: The Last Knight: The latest and biggest Transformers will soon be on Prime Video. It debuts on the platform on July 15.

A still from Raazi. A still from Raazi.

Raazi: Meghna Gulzar’s critically acclaimed Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer will be available on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

