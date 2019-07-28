Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series’ creative team unveiled

Amazon has released the list of creative fellowship behind its upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series. The series will be based on late English author JRR Tolkien’s writings.

The series won’t be a direct adaptation of the novel like Peter Jackson directed trilogy was, but is expected to take material from the Second Age of Middle-earth (LotR was set at the end of Third Age).

The list of unveiled names is extensive as is suitable for such a production and there is even a Tolkien scholar.

The executive producer: Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), and former head of genre at Amazon Studios, Sharon Tal Yguado.

Meet our Fellowship. pic.twitter.com/Npouu6ZlRt — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) July 27, 2019

Writer and executive producers: Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad); writer and executive producer Jason Cahill (The Sopranos); writer and executive producer Justin Doble (Stranger Things).

Consulting Producers: Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones) and Stephany Folson (Toy Story 4).

Writer and co-producer: Helen Shang (Hannibal), and writing consultant Glenise Mullins.

Other announcements include: costume designer Kate Hawley (Suicide Squad); production designer Rick Heinrichs (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), visual effects supervisor Jason Smith (The Revenan”), Tolkien scholar Tom Shippey, and illustrator and concept artist John Howe.

JD Payne, Patrick McKay are already confirmed to be showrunners and executive producers. Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom director JA Bayona is involved as well. He will direct the first two episodes and executive produce with Belén Atienza.

A video was also released by the series’ official account, which once again hints towards the Second Age setting of the series.

The rights to The Lord of the Rings series were purchased by Amazon for 250 million dollars from the Tolkien Estate. The series, said to last for five seasons, is expected to cost 1 billion dollars, making it by far the most expensive TV show of all time.