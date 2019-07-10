Amazon’s Jeff Bezos praises Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 3

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently took to Instagram to praise Stranger Things, a show by rival streaming service Netflix.

Advertising

Bezos shared on Instagram, “Binged Stranger Things Season 3 yesterday with my kids and a few of their friends. God, Eggos are good, and the show was even better. Awesome season.”

The photo shared by Jeff Bezos shows the alphabet wall that was a key part of Stranger Things’ first season along with a box of Eggos, which is often mentioned on the show.

Stranger Things premiered its third season on July 4. As per Netflix, the series has been watched by over 40 million subscribers in less than a week of its premiere. Netflix also claimed that over 18 million viewers have completed watching the entire third season.

Advertising

Also Read | Stranger Things Season 3 review: A fun-filled, fulfilling affair

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most popular show. Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, the show is set in Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s.

The show first premiered in 2016 and has so far received 31 Emmy Award nominations. Over the three seasons, the show has had 25 episodes. Netflix is yet to announce when the show will return for the next season.