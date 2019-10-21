Amala Paul on doing Telugu remake of Lust Stories: This is yet another leap for me

It was earlier reported that actor Amala Paul and Jagpathi Babu have been roped in to play major roles in the official Telugu version of Netflix’s anthology, Lust Stories. Amala Paul has now thanked Netflix team for signing her up for the same.

In a statement, she said, “Over the past few years, I have been very much focused on taking up exceptional and challenging roles. Moreover, I was really happy about the way how audiences have reacted to my attempts with their positive receptions, especially for the film ‘Aadai’. Significantly, I feel this project to be yet another leap for me to unleash my potentials and give a try into an arena that I haven’t stepped before.”

She also spoke about working with director Nandini Reddy of Oh Baby fame, who is helming one of the segments. “Especially, with a celebrated filmmaker like Nandini Reddy, who has proved success with the female-centric films including recent one ‘Oh Baby’, I am looking forward to experience her unique pattern of narrating and directing the film,” she added.

“I thank the Netflix team making me a part of this venture. Being the key players in OTT across the global platform, their entry into the South region will surely bring about a major change in conception and presentation of the strong and realistic contents. I am so much happy for being a part of one among their early ventures down the South,” she concluded.

RSVP, the banner which produced the Hindi version Lust Stories is producing the Telugu version as well. In Hindi, the four story segments were directed by renowned Bollywood filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibaker Banerjee. Actors Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala and Radhika Apte appeared in significant roles.