Amala Paul announces her next, a sci-fi crime thriller, Kudi Yedamaithe: ‘Quite excited’

Amala Paul on Saturday treated her fans to the glimpse of her next project. The actor shared a teaser poster of her upcoming sci-fi crime thriller titled Kudi Yadamaithe. Sharing the poster, Amala wrote, “Quite excited to announce my next- #KudiYedamaithe and need I say, you’re gonna be intriuged. The thrill begins soon.” Apart from Amala, the series will star Rahul Vijay in a key role.

Created by Ram Vignesh, the series has been directed by Lucia and U Turn-fame filmmaker Pawan Kumar. The poster leaves the audience intrigued as it shows a wall full of notes and a ticking clock. It gives a feel that the series will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Kudi Yedamaithe will stream on Aha. The show will see Amala Paul playing a no-nonsense, fierce cop while Rahul Vijay is cast in the role of a delivery boy.

Earlier this year, Amala featured in one of the stories of Telugu anthology titled Pitta Kathalu, which is streaming on Netflix. She starred in a story directed by Nandu Reddy.

Apart from the Aha series, Amala has a Malayalam film titled Aadujeevitham and a Tamil film Adho Andha Paravai Pola in the pipeline.