scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Sunday Reads

Amala Paul announces her next, a sci-fi crime thriller, Kudi Yedamaithe: ‘Quite excited’

Kudi Yadamaithe, a sci-fi crime thriller, will stream on Aha. The series, directed by Lucia and U Turn fame Pawan Kumar, will also star Rahul Vijay in a key role.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 27, 2021 10:59:39 am
Amala Paul Aha seriesAmala Pual-starrer Kudi Yedamaithe will stream on Aha. (Photo: PR Handout)

Amala Paul on Saturday treated her fans to the glimpse of her next project. The actor shared a teaser poster of her upcoming sci-fi crime thriller titled Kudi Yadamaithe. Sharing the poster, Amala wrote, “Quite excited to announce my next- #KudiYedamaithe and need I say, you’re gonna be intriuged. The thrill begins soon.” Apart from Amala, the series will star Rahul Vijay in a key role.

Created by Ram Vignesh, the series has been directed by Lucia and U Turn-fame filmmaker Pawan Kumar. The poster leaves the audience intrigued as it shows a wall full of notes and a ticking clock. It gives a feel that the series will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Kudi Yedamaithe will stream on Aha. The show will see Amala Paul playing a no-nonsense, fierce cop while Rahul Vijay is cast in the role of a delivery boy.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Earlier this year, Amala featured in one of the stories of Telugu anthology titled Pitta Kathalu, which is streaming on Netflix. She starred in a story directed by Nandu Reddy.

Apart from the Aha series, Amala has a Malayalam film titled Aadujeevitham and a Tamil film Adho Andha Paravai Pola in the pipeline.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Inside Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai dreamy baby shower
Kishwer Merchantt’s baby shower is sugar, spice and everything nice

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 27: Latest News

Advertisement