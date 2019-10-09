Amala Paul and Jagapathi Babu in Nandini Reddy’s Telugu Lust Stories

Director Nandini Reddy BV of Oh Baby fame has joined Netlfix’s Lust Stories (Telugu) and actors Amala Paul and Jagapathy Babu have been roped in to play the major roles for this segment of the film. It was earlier reported that Sankalp Reddy of The Ghazi Attack fame will direct one story segment.

Confirming the same, a source closely associated with the development said, “Yes, it’s true that Nandini Reddy has started working on one story segment of Telugu version Lust Stories for Netflix, having Amala Paul and Jagapathy Babu in the pivotal roles. And, we have started the shoot for the same.”

A few reports also hint that National Award winning director Tharun Bhascker has also been roped in to direct one segment of the film. But, an official confirmation is awaited.

RSVP, the production house which produced the Hindi version Lust Stories is bankrolling its Telugu version as well. In Hindi, the four story segments were directed by renowned filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibaker Banerjee, having Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Radhika Apte among others in significant roles.