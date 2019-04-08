Amala Akkineni is a no-nonsense actor: Krishna

Amala Akkineni will star in Telugu web series The High Priestess. Directed by Pushpa Ignatius, the first look poster was released recently, and with this web series, actor Krishna, who was last seen in Maari 2, forays into production.

Krishna tells indianexpress.com, “It was a pleasure knowing Amala ma’am, and this role will unearth the never-seen-before side of hers. The digital platform is the future, as it gives us an opportunity to support creative content with no compromise in quality. Collaborating with an artiste of her calibre is a blessing. She is extremely grounded, punctual, systematic, friendly and above all, a no-nonsense actor.”

On the film front, Krishna has Kazhugu 2 in the pipeline, besides a couple of other projects. “I will make my acting debut in Malayalam with Sunil Kariattukara’s gangster film. I am playing the lead, and it is about a 45-year-old gangster and his family. I wrapped up my portions. The makers are looking to release it in June. Further, I am working on an untitled Tamil film, which is set in the 80s,” adds Krishna.

High Priestess, produced by Krishna under his banner Tribal Horse Entertainment, will stream from April 25 onwards on Zee5. The web series also features Kishore, Sunainaa, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vijayalakshmi and Aadhav Kannadasan in important roles. “As of now, I am focused only on production in the digital space. High Priestess is in Telugu, and my next will be in Tamil,” says Krishna.

The actor insists that we write ‘Krishna’, and not ‘Kreshna’. “My mother believes in numerology and suggested that I change my spelling. I did. But now, I think I should go back to being my old self. I realised only hard work matters in the industry. Even that doesn’t work sometimes. You put in so much hard work, yet your films fail,” Krishna laughs.

Amala Akkineni was last seen in Tamil as the lead actor in Karpura Mullai (1991). However, she went on a break post her marriage to Nagarjuna, and made a comeback with Life is Beautiful in 2012.