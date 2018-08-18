ALTBalaji to remake popular 90s TV show Zabaan Sambhal Ke

Zabaan Sambhal Ke was immensely popular with the audiences. Zabaan Sambhal Ke was immensely popular with the audiences.

Balaji Telefilms’ OTT entertainment service ALTBalaji aims to bring back the TV show Zabaan Sambhal Ke that was popular in the 1990s. The show was telecast first on Doordarshan and starred Pankaj Kapur in the lead role. It was a prime time show and was immensely popular with the audiences.

The success of the show is usually attributed to sharp writing and a cast of many character actors like Pankaj Kapur, Viju Khote, Shubha Khote, Tom Alter and others. The concept was based on an adult language education college called ‘National Institute of Language (NIL)’, where Kapur’s character, Mohan Bharti, who is an engineer, is forced to teach Hindi. The comedy series itself was a Hindi remake of 1970s’ British sitcom, Mind Your Language.

AltBalaji stated, “90’s popular show ‘Zabaan Sambhal Ke’ is all set to return on ALTBalaji. The show will stream this time on your very own homegrown OTT platform, ALTBalaji. The story revolves around The National Institute of Languages ‘NIL’.”

The statement further said, “The story revolves around a bunch of crazy and quirky characters from the Hindi class of 2018. Their interpersonal equations and eccentricities create hilarious and naughty episodes in the show. With an ensemble and a rib tickling cast like Sumeet Raghavan, Bakhtiyar Irani, Soma Anand, Tarannum and Nyra Banerjee to name a few, the show is sure to recreate the magic!”

