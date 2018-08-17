ALTBalaji’s Home starring Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar promises to be a hard-hitting drama

Home trailer: Based on true events, the web series is directed by Ishaqzaade fame Habib Faisal. Home trailer: Based on true events, the web series is directed by Ishaqzaade fame Habib Faisal.

Grandfather (Parikshit Sahni), father (Annu Kapoor) mother (Supriya Pilgaonkar) and two children (Amol Parashar and Chetna Pande) are a happy nuclear family living their dreams in an apartment of Kala Kruti society. They enjoy meals together, celebrate each other’s achievements and dance through life until the day they are ordered to vacate their home for no fault of theirs. This is what happens in the recently released trailer of ALTBalaji’s latest offering Home.

The official description of the web series reads, “A middle-class family, whose world comes crashing down when they receive a house eviction notice!” The trailer hits you hard when it asks, “What if one day you wake up and it’s taken away from you?” What follows next is the struggle of a family to protect their home from demolition and how they stand by each other as a pillar of strength and support. They are not afraid to go against the corrupt system as well because it is their home at stake.

Watch | Home trailer starring Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar and Parikshit Sahni

The dialogue “India mein kabhi revolution nahi aa sakta, kyunki ameer ko zarurat nahi hai, gareeb ke paas himmat nahi aur middle class ke paas time nahi hai, (A revolution can never happen in India because the rich don’t need it, poor don’t have the strength to fight and the middle class is too busy to do something)” hints at the stark reality of today. Going by the trailer, Home seems to be a family’s emotional journey, which will strike a chord with anyone who understands the importance of shelter in life.

Also read | Home director Habib Faisal: Housing should be a fundamental right

Based on true events, the web series is directed by Ishaqzaade fame Habib Faisal. Talking about the show, the director told The Indian Express, “It’s a family of five — a grandfather, a couple and their children — and that allows you to look at the issue from everyone’s point of view. A 55-year old person reacts differently than a 22-year old… The story is interesting enough for all age groups, hopefully.” It is also being said that the web series is partly inspired by the infamous Campa Cola case. The residential complex was mired in a controversy for years owing to illegal construction that led to a demolition order.

Here are a few stills from the trailer of Home

Home is a story of a middle-class family. Home is a story of a middle-class family.

A still from the web series Home. A still from the web series Home.

Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar play husband and wife in Home. Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar play husband and wife in Home.

Amol Parashar in Alt Balaji’s latest web series Home. Amol Parashar in Alt Balaji’s latest web series Home.

The 12-episode series will be streamed on ALTBalaji app from August 29.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd