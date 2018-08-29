Supriya Pilgaonkar: Annu Kapoor is a brilliant actor who never takes his work for granted

Supriya Pilgaonkar is making her digital debut with AltBalaji’s web series Home. Supriya Pilgaonkar is making her digital debut with AltBalaji’s web series Home.

Although she made her film debut with 1984 Marathi film Navari Mile Navaryala, Supriya Pilgaonkar became a household name with popular sitcom Tu Tu Main Main. Her role of a daughter-in-law Radha brought her much recognition and later, she went on to play a mother and a mother-in-law in many other daily soaps like Sasural Genda Phool, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and others. Now, the 51-year-old actor is making her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s web series Home.

In Home, Supriya plays the role of a doting mother of two who is ready to do anything to protect her home from demolition. She also helps her husband in managing the expenses by running a tiffin service.

Ask Supriya Pilgaonkar about the digital medium, the vivacious actor says, “What caught my attention in the script of Home was that they wanted to capture the real emotions in a realistic way. I am a mother and have played a mother in TV serials as well but how I look in this one is how I am in real life too. I am neither wearing sarees nor do I have my hair tied in a bun. The web is very professional and if the web will be conducted like this, I am dying to do more web series like this.”

A still from ALTBalaji’s Home. A still from ALTBalaji’s Home.

And for this, she credits Home director Habib Faisal. “This novelty comes from a director’s vision and Habib Faisal was much clear in what he wants and how he wants each character to look. The backstory of each character, which never was a part of the series, was narrated to us. So, he has done a lot of homework on it which is very uncommon nowadays. He has taken pains for each character. He is a very patient director. He gave a brief to every character and then all was put together under his vision. This is why Home has stood out. He has done an incredible job,” Supriya tells indianexpress.com.

Just as you will see Supriya being a hands-on homemaker in Ekta Kapoor’s latest offering, the actor is nothing less in real life too. She says, “What you see here is pretty much how I live my real life. I live with my mother-in-law, my daughter Shriya, guests visit, it’s just like a regular home. Just like any other mother, I do not sleep until Shriya is home and hear her scream when I call her over and over again. I also call up and check whether the tiffin which I gave to my husband is put on the warmer or not. So, all my expertise at home has helped me in the web series.”

Further, in the exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the actor gives the definition of Home. “Home for me is my universe. It is everybody in the house. They go out everywhere but they all come back to this place called Home. It brings a lot of peace and a lot of smiles. It is the synthesis of many emotions. I am a home buddy completely. People call me ‘Ghar komdi’, a person who doesn’t want to go out of her home,” she opines.

Supriya Pligaonkar with her home co-actors Amol Parashar, Annu Kapoor and Chetna Pande. Supriya Pligaonkar with her home co-actors Amol Parashar, Annu Kapoor and Chetna Pande.

In Home, Supriya has worked with two generations. Describing her experience, she narrates, “It was fun working with two different generations. From Annu ji, you get to hear a lot of nostalgic stories. He is a brilliant actor who never takes his work for granted and that is what struck me the most. No matter how much ever you have worked in life, every role is a new role and you need to work seriously on it. From Amol, I learned a lot about the digital medium because he is a pro at it. While doing this series, I used to go and talk to him and he educated me about this medium. Chetna is a new girl and we all were very protective of her and guided her. She was sporting enough to take suggestions.”

We also asked the senior actor if she thinks the film industry has evolved to accommodate older female actors and not just limit them to the roles of mothers or mother-in-law? To this, she replies, “It’s all in the hands of writers. They have to come up with new ideas and there should be takers for those ideas as well. The digital platform should give opportunities for different roles to a person like me. I have decided I want to do only different things on the web and in Marathi films. I don’t want to do the same stuff that I do on television. Here on the web, I want to keep the way I am being looked upon a little different. Even for the role of a mother, some different dynamic to that character can come up.”

She adds, “It is very difficult to break the typecast. Take the example of the police inspector Chandramukhi Chautala played by Kavita Kaushik in F.I.R. She will not be offered any demure roles because people do not want to make much effort. If you will give me good roles, I will do them. To break the typecast, the director should have time to give to a character and build it properly.”

Supriya Pilgaonkar plays a mother of two in Home. Supriya Pilgaonkar plays a mother of two in Home.

Wrapping up the chat, as we ask Supriya if she is willing to do reality TV show Bigg Boss after winning Nach Baliye with husband Sachin Pilgaonkar, she says, “Initially, I really enjoyed Bigg Boss and wanted to go to the show. I like to experiment and do different things, I don’t mind trying new things. But what I saw in the later seasons changed my mind. I am not even sure if I will be able to do the tasks they give inside the house. Also, my husband and my daughter will never agree on coming along with me so I don’t think they will even invite me.”

