Home first impression: Binge watch Ekta Kapoor’s latest web series with your entire family

Ekta Kapoor’s latest offering Home is now streaming on ALTBalaji. Supported by a strong cast including Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Parikshit Sahani, Himani Shivpuri and the younger lot Amol Parashar and Chetna Pande, the web series is the story of a middle-class family which decides to fight authorities after being issued a notice to vacate their home in the wake of an illegal construction by the builder. Is this story relevant today? Does it stay true to its subject? Has Habib Faisal done justice to the sensitive issue? Does it have the capability to indulge the audience?

I would say, yes. After watching the first three episodes of the Habib Faisal directorial, I can say that Home is a good watch for everyone who has a taste for Indian shows but is tired of the over the top melodrama and similar tracks in our dailies. The simple story of the Sethi family is definitely a pleasant one to binge watch with your entire family.

Forced to take up a private job after a failed business, Mr Sethi (Annu Kapoor) is juggling with the household expenses since he has to send his son to America. His wife Mrs Sethi, apart from running her household with a smile, also runs a tiffin service to add to the income of her family. Their son Vansh Sethi (Amol Parashar) is an indifferent millennial, excited to shift to America because for him “In India, you have to fight for everything” and he doesn’t want to live a life like that. Meanwhile, daughter Hina Sethi is dealing with a failed marriage. Daddu aka Parikshit Sahani has all the traits of a grandparent, he is all hearts for his family but is also a little rigid, stubborn and unbending when it comes to his age-old ideologies.

Amidst their day to day struggle, they are served a notice of demolition of their home and Mr and Mrs Sethi discover another unavoidable situation. As they are putting a brave show against all odds, unlike them, we know what lies ahead. The makers give hints to what is going to happen in the future as the story runs in flashback.

The series’ strong point is how it captures the life and struggles of a middle-class family. Director Habib Faisal has once again kept the characters and the setting of his story as real as possible. In the first episode, for instance, Mrs Sethi complains about a broken lock and asks her husband to call the carpenter to which Mr Sethi says he will fix himself by oiling it. Soon after, we hear mummy Sethi telling her son how they will break their fixed deposit to arrange for his American university’s fees. Other such references are littered throughout the series.

The other strength of the web series is its characterisation. The chemistry between Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar is an endearing one. The two have captured the essence of a middle-aged couple. Amol Parashar’s switch from hipster DJ Chitvan of Tripling to an indifferent millennial Vansh Sethi is an interesting one. Himani Shivpuri as the building secretary is convincing too. The other neighbours too seem like characters transported from our daily life to the screen.

