Home actor Amol Parashar: I started to see my family in Annu Kapoor and Supriya Piglaonkar

Amol Parashar, the actor who rose to fame with TVF Tripling, is having a great time in the digital space. The 28-year-old actor is all set to star in ALTBalaji’s much awaited web series Home along with senior actors like Annu Kapoor, Supriya Piglaonkar and Parikshit Sahani.

Excited about sharing the screen with such experienced stars, Amol, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, said, “I think it’s a surreal experience to be in a house which looks so real and being around people who are your family on sets and also your family in the show. For me, reel and real got mixed up as I started to see my own family in them. What was best for me was I started seeing a daadu in Parikishit Sahani sir, a mother in Supriya ji and a father in Annu sir and it was, maybe, because of their brilliance in what they do.”

Being in the industry for only a few years, Amol understands the importance of working with actors who have been here for a while. For him, “being around senior actors is in itself a learning experience.” He said, “I have realised that it’s more about observing how senior actors approach a scene, how they think and what they bring to the scene. There is so much you can learn. You notice how they do things craft-wise and how they conserve energy.”

Amol Parashar, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Piglaonkar and Chetna Pande in a still from AltBalaji’s Home. Amol Parashar, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Piglaonkar and Chetna Pande in a still from AltBalaji’s Home.

In Home, Amol plays the role of Annu Kapoor and Supriya Piglaonkar’s son. On being asked if it was easy to relate with the two actors as his parents, he replied, “Between cut and action, it always felt like a family because of the quality of their performance. After sometime there was no need to even act as we started responding naturally. They are such realistic actors. There was no need to rehearse after a certain point in time with them as the best shot came by reacting naturally. Between my director Habib Faisal and my co-actors, I didn’t have to think much. For this project, I trusted the clear vision of Faisal sir.”

Watch | Trailer of Home starring Annu Kapoor, Supriya Piglaonkar and Amol Parashar

Home is the story of a middle-class family whose world turns upside down when they receive a house eviction notice. So, we asked Amol the meaning of Home for him. “Home is a tricky word. It is a metaphor for being in a comfortable space. So, for me, wherever I can be myself without being conscious is Home,” suggested Amol. Being an outsider in Mumbai, the actor also revealed the struggles of finding a house on rent in the city. He said, “Mumbai is a difficult city residentially. If you are an actor and a bachelor, you have to put up a good boy face and give assurance to the landlord that you will maintain the house well.”

A still from AltBalaji’s Home. A still from AltBalaji’s Home.

In times when actors are insecure about getting typecast, the ex-IITian doesn’t see a problem in still being addressed as DJ Chitvan of Tripling. “I think some or the other character does stick to you. A legendary actor like Amitabh Bachchan is still remembered with his dialogue “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain” or Manoj Bajpayee is still addressed as Bhiku Mhatre (his character in Satya). It doesn’t mean they haven’t done anything good after that or they will feel bad about people stereotyping them. In fact, it is a good thing and I won’t call it stereotyping because it’s not that I am being offered similar roles. I have different projects on hand,” Amol opined.

Amol Parashar in a still from TVF Tripling. Amol Parashar in a still from TVF Tripling.

During the chat, the actor also confirmed that he is a part of Tripling season 2. He said, “I am still to read it and have just heard a few scenes. But yes, it’s happening for sure. It will go on floors by October or November.”

The web series Home will start streaming on ALTBalaji from August 29.

