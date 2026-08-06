Alliance: Kushal Tandon evicts Zaid Darbar to become semi-finalist, Sohail Khan eliminated

Kunal Kemmu-hosted Alliance has entered its final stretch, with the winner set to be crowned this weekend. The champion will take home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Last week, Aly Goni became the show’s first finalist, while Mini Mathur secured the first semi-final spot earlier this week. On Wednesday’s episode, Daisy Shah was eliminated, following which the contestants who finished second and third had to choose one semi-finalist each. Representing Team Warriors, Vanshaj picked Niti Taylor, while Team Kings selected Ruhee Dosani. Kushal Tandon claimed the final semi-final berth after evicting Zaid Darbar.
Kushal Tandon evicts Zaid Darbar
Right from the beginning of the show, all eyes have been on the dynamics between Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar. Since Kushal is Zaid Darbar’s wife Gauahar Khan’s ex, many assumed that Kushal and Zaid would not get along on the show. However, the two went on to become great friends, and the friendship was such that Zaid even allowed Kushal to eliminate him from the game so close to the finish line.
The latest episode featured a special appearance by contestants from The Traitors Season 2, who brought the show’s signature game to Alliance. After being chosen as the Traitor, Kushal Tandon ‘murdered’ Zaid Darbar, resulting in his elimination. With the remaining contestants failing to identify Kushal as the traitor, he secured a spot in the semi-final. After being evicted from the show, Zaid said, “I knew he would kill me when I sat on that chair. I was the first one to realise that if I don’t become the traitor, I would be killed, because I am on good terms with everybody. It’s very difficult for people to figure out who would kill me. I know my group wouldn’t do it.”
After Kushal revealed himself as the traitor, Zaid hugged him and said, “It was very difficult to fight solo this time, so Kushal and I had decided that if either of us became a traitor, we would eliminate the other. I am broken from within. I cannot tell anyone how upset I am that just one day before I was evicted.”
Sohail Khan and four others get evicted
After Kushal Tandon secured his spot in the semi-final, everyone else left in the game was unfortunately evicted. Sohail Khan, Bali, Arslan Goni, Vanshaj Singh, and Agu Stanley got evicted ahead of the finale.
After getting evicted, Sohail said, “I only request the system to wrap up soon, so that we can have a party.” Soon after this, the semi-finalists began competing for the remaining two final spots.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More