Alliance: Kushal Tandon evicts Zaid Darbar to become semi-finalist, Sohail Khan eliminated

Kunal Kemmu-hosted Alliance has entered its final stretch, with the winner set to be crowned this weekend. The champion will take home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Last week, Aly Goni became the show’s first finalist, while Mini Mathur secured the first semi-final spot earlier this week. On Wednesday’s episode, Daisy Shah was eliminated, following which the contestants who finished second and third had to choose one semi-finalist each. Representing Team Warriors, Vanshaj picked Niti Taylor, while Team Kings selected Ruhee Dosani. Kushal Tandon claimed the final semi-final berth after evicting Zaid Darbar.

Kushal Tandon evicts Zaid Darbar

Right from the beginning of the show, all eyes have been on the dynamics between Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar. Since Kushal is Zaid Darbar’s wife Gauahar Khan’s ex, many assumed that Kushal and Zaid would not get along on the show. However, the two went on to become great friends, and the friendship was such that Zaid even allowed Kushal to eliminate him from the game so close to the finish line.