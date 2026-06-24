Alliance confirmed contestants: Ravi Kishan, Mini Mathur, Kushal Tandon join Kunal Kemmu’s show

Kunal Kemmu-hosted reality show Alliance is slated to release on 26th June. While the buzz around Amazon Prime’s captive reality show clashing with Netflix India’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is high, many are excited to see the fresh crop of contestants who are stepping into the reality space. This year, reality shows have ditched the usual faces who are seen as participants and rather locked in a new set of contestants. On Tuesday, the makers of Alliance officially announced the 16 contestants who will be participating in the show.
Alliance confirmed contestants
While Alliance is a completely new format, the trailer has offered a glimpse into what viewers can expect. Host Kunal Kemmu revealed that 16 contestants will enter the game as eight pairs. While the contestants will initially rely on their bonds and partnerships, the game will eventually force them to make difficult choices, including betraying their allies.
In the promo, Kunal says, “The world operates on alliances, but on this show nothing of this sort will happen. We have lied to the contestants; they think since the show is called Alliance, they will forge bonds here, but in truth, from the first day, alliances will break on this show. There will be a brand new kalesh every noon. Every week, two contestants will get evicted, and two new names will be added. This show will have more lies than allies.”
Contestants taking part in the season include Ravi Kishan and his daughter Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon and Arsalan Goni, Zaid Darbar and Daisy Shah, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinappa, Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming and Sabby Suri, and Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera.
The contestants will live in a sleek, high-tech underground facility where luxury meets relentless competition. Every task will carry points, but loyalty is expected to be the most valuable currency in the game.
About Alliance
Earlier this week, the house where contestants will stay for six weeks was unveiled. The Kunal Kemmu-hosted show will air at noon every day and will have 42 episodes in total.
As for the format of the show, 16 contestants will enter the game in pairs before forming larger alliances. At first, the contestants will form four alliances of 4 members each, consisting of people they trust most. Each alliance will have its own identity, including a name, colour or symbol. Through activities like quizzes, tasks, and duels, the teams would earn points, which would determine an alliance’s ranking and position in the game. As rankings change, loyalties could be tested. At the end of the week, members of the weakest alliance may face elimination. The show won’t just focus on games and activities, but also on the negotiation and deception skills of the members in the alliance.
Talking about the show, Kunal Kemmu said in the official press statement, “Alliance is unlike any reality show I have known. What makes it so exciting is that it’s not just about winning challenges; it is about navigating relationships, making tough choices, and adapting when the game changes around you. As my first experience hosting a reality series, it has been incredibly thrilling to witness the intensity, strategy, and unpredictability that unfolds every day.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More