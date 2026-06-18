Alliance confirmed contestants list: Daisy Shah, Kushal Tandon join Kunal Kemmu show

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently joined Amazon Prime’s new captive reality show Alliance as a host. Until a few years ago, it was only Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss that ruled the captive reality space. However, in the last few years, the captive space has been crowded with multiple shows and formats; now we have The Traitors, Rise and Fall, and The 50. The latest ones to begin streaming this month are Lock Upp Season 2 on Netflix India and Alliance on Amazon Prime Video.

Interestingly, Alliance releases just one day before Lock Upp Season 2 premieres. While it’s a new format, there isn’t too much buzz around the show. However, an interesting bunch of contestants seems to be joining the Kunal Kemmu-hosted show. According to our sources, some very popular names from TV will be seen on Alliance.

Also Read: ‘You don’t become an accidental mother’: Kunal Kemmu tells actors to ‘become producers’ if they want to dictate work hours

Alliance contestants includes Niti Taylor and Kushal Tandon

With some curiosity about the contestants who will be seen in Alliance, SCREEN has confirmed five names for the show. According to our sources, Daisy Shah, Uorfi Javed, Kushal Tandon, Niti Taylor, and Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu have been confirmed for the show. A few other names reportedly confirmed by Film Window include Zaid Darbar and Siwet Tomar. Awez Darbar is also said to be joining the show. A source close to the show informed us on Wednesday that singer Raja Kumari has also been approached to participate in Alliance.

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According to social media influencer Jeevika Oberoi, Ravi Kishan and his daughter Riva will also be seen on the show. Other names shared by Jeevika include content creator Ruhee Dossani and Mini Mathur. The final contestants will only be revealed on June 26 when the show begins.

Alliance format, date, and time

According to the show’s official press release, Alliance will feature 16 contestants who enter as allies and play games to win the grand prize.

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As for the format of the show, it was earlier said that contestants will enter with either a friend or a family member, but that might not be the case. According to our sources, all 16 players will enter alone and form alliances on the show. As per a report by influencer Mr Khabri, 16 contestants will form four alliances of 4 members each, which would be people they trust the most. Each alliance might get a unique name, color, or symbol. Through activities like quizzes, tasks, and duels, the teams would earn points, which would determine an alliance’s ranking and position in the game. As rankings change, loyalties could be tested. At the end of the week, members of the weakest alliance may face the fear of elimination. The show won’t just focus on games and activities, but also on the negotiation and deception skills of the members in the alliance.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a new reality show produced by Banijay Asia. It will stream on Amazon Prime from June 26, with daily episodes dropping at noon. The show spans over 42 episodes, where contestants will be locked in for six weeks.