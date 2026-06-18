Alliance confirmed contestants list: Daisy Shah, Kushal Tandon join Kunal Kemmu show

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently joined Amazon Prime’s new captive reality show Alliance as a host. Until a few years ago, it was only Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss that ruled the captive reality space. However, in the last few years, the captive space has been crowded with multiple shows and formats; now we have The Traitors, Rise and Fall, and The 50. The latest ones to begin streaming this month are Lock Upp Season 2 on Netflix India and Alliance on Amazon Prime Video.
Interestingly, Alliance releases just one day before Lock Upp Season 2 premieres. While it’s a new format, there isn’t too much buzz around the show. However, an interesting bunch of contestants seems to be joining the Kunal Kemmu-hosted show. According to our sources, some very popular names from TV will be seen on Alliance.
Alliance contestants includes Niti Taylor and Kushal Tandon
With some curiosity about the contestants who will be seen in Alliance, SCREEN has confirmed five names for the show. According to our sources, Daisy Shah, Uorfi Javed, Kushal Tandon, Niti Taylor, and Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu have been confirmed for the show. A few other names reportedly confirmed by Film Window include Zaid Darbar and Siwet Tomar. Awez Darbar is also said to be joining the show. A source close to the show informed us on Wednesday that singer Raja Kumari has also been approached to participate in Alliance.
According to social media influencer Jeevika Oberoi, Ravi Kishan and his daughter Riva will also be seen on the show. Other names shared by Jeevika include content creator Ruhee Dossani and Mini Mathur. The final contestants will only be revealed on June 26 when the show begins.
Alliance format, date, and time
According to the show’s official press release, Alliance will feature 16 contestants who enter as allies and play games to win the grand prize.
As for the format of the show, it was earlier said that contestants will enter with either a friend or a family member, but that might not be the case. According to our sources, all 16 players will enter alone and form alliances on the show. As per a report by influencer Mr Khabri, 16 contestants will form four alliances of 4 members each, which would be people they trust the most. Each alliance might get a unique name, color, or symbol. Through activities like quizzes, tasks, and duels, the teams would earn points, which would determine an alliance’s ranking and position in the game. As rankings change, loyalties could be tested. At the end of the week, members of the weakest alliance may face the fear of elimination. The show won’t just focus on games and activities, but also on the negotiation and deception skills of the members in the alliance.
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a new reality show produced by Banijay Asia. It will stream on Amazon Prime from June 26, with daily episodes dropping at noon. The show spans over 42 episodes, where contestants will be locked in for six weeks.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More