How is The Rings Of Power linked to the events of The Lord Of The Rings? All you need to know about the new series

If you’ve sat through the breathtaking Lord Of The Rings franchise and enjoyed The Hobbit films, you might be one of those who are slightly curious about the upcoming The Rings Of Power series, and if you’re a staunch book loyalist, you might be rather perplexed about where the new series fits in the Middle Earth timeline.

When do the events of the Rings Of Power take place?

The Rings Of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of The Lord Of The Rings—-before Sauron became the haunting and glowing eye, and when he actually was a human. This is the Second Age of Middle Earth. Unlike the original films that were adapted from JRR Tolkien’s books, the new series doesn’t quite have the same concrete sources.

Instead, the series is based on the appendices of the Lord Of The Rings books as they didn’t secure the rights to the Silmarillion, a collection of stories set before the events of The Lord Of The Rings. Tolkein had left behind several notes regarding the history of the Middle Earth in the trilogy, including an abridged history of the events in the Silmarillion. However, even the Silmarillion doesn’t quite have fleshed out details for events in the Second Age, which leads to legitimate worry among fans about how much story writing has been left to Amazon.

What is it about?

As the title suggests, the new series will focus on the creation of the powerful Ring—the bane of Frodo’s existence in the original film. The ring, a powerful artefact, was created by Sauron, to bring the people of Middle Earth under his power. In doing so, his fate became linked to the Ring and if it were to be destroyed, Sauron would be annihilated along with it.

The Rings Of Power will depict the events leading up to the crafting of the Ring, and delve into the politics and history of Middle Earth. You’ll see the Dwarves at the height of their power, and the powerful Galadriel as a young warrior, and not as the glowing ethereal entity as we saw in LOTR. In the series, Galadriel wants to avenge her brother, while Elrond is attempting to secure status. Galadriel and Elrond are the only familiar characters that we might see, as the other Hobbits don’t feature in this timeline and neither does Gandalf.

As we can gather from the trailers, Galadriel is trying to save Middle Earth from destruction, and we get our first glimpse of Sauron, as well.

Advertisement

The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power will stream on Amazon Prime from September 2.