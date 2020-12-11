All the Marvel trailers and announcements on Disney’s Investor Day

If you were dismayed by a Marvel-less 2020, 2021 and beyond are going to be crowded with multiple MCU shows and movies. (Photo: Disney+/Marvel Studios)

After months of quiet and release delays, Disney has finally revealed a lot of new content for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Disney Investor Day 2020. This includes new titles or updates about already announced projects.

It is all very exciting. If you were dismayed by a Marvel-less 2020, 2021 and beyond are going to be crowded with multiple MCU shows and movies.

Here are all the major trailers, promos, and other announcements.

1. WandaVision’s new trailer

WandaVision is an upcoming show that is weird in an exciting way. Revolving around Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), the series has the duo living in perfect domestic, suburban bliss that is shattered with the gradual realisation that something is not right. The series is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 15, 2021.

2. Loki trailer

Tom Hiddleston is back in the role of Asgardian god of mischief. This is the Loki that escaped in Avengers: Endgame, and not the one in the primary timeline who was killed by Thanos. The trailer reveals that Loki finds himself in his own crime thriller and crosses paths with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organisation which monitors the multiverse and prevents action that may lead to changes in the past and future. Loki will premiere in May, 2020.

3. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer

As the name suggests, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows the adventures of Anthony Mackie’s Falcon/Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes. The trailer promises oodles of cinematic action, and though the plot is still under wraps, we expect somehow Daniel Brühl’s Zemo is up to some shenanigans. The series will premiere on March 19, 2021.

4. What If…? trailer

What if Peggy Carter was the one who got Super Serum injection instead of Steve Rogers? What if a young T’Challa found himself under the care of Yondu and became Star-Lord? What if Tony Starks did not become Iron Man and/or died in captivity? What if Peter Parker’s vision of zombie Iron Man came true? Well, at least a few of those possibilities and many others will be explored in the MCU’s alternate reality TV show What if…? The animation is unexceptional, but the voice-cast consists of many major MCU actors. What If…? comes to Disney+ Hotstar in mid-2021.

5. Ms Marvel sizzle reel

A behind-the-scenes video from Ms Marvel was also released on Friday. While there have been many Ms Marvels, including Carol Danvers, who is currently Captain Marvel, this upcoming Disney+ series is about the Kamala Khan iteration of the character. A teenage Pakistani-American from Jersey City, New Jersey, Kamala takes up the mantle of Ms Marvel after Carol, her idol, becomes Captain Marvel. She has shape-shifting powers. Iman Vellani, a Canadian-Pakistani, is playing the role. Ms Marvel will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in late 2021.

6. Ironheart

Coming soon to @DisneyPlus, Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/PNT6AsI6js — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

We are getting an Ironheart TV show. Dominique Thorne will play the role of Riri Williams or Ironheart, who is the successor of Tony Stark in comics. The Disney+ tweet making the announcement read, “Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.” Riri was a 15-year-old inventor who designed her own version of armour suit and assumed the persona of Ironheart.

7. Armor Wars

Don Cheadle returns as James Rhodes, AKA War Machine, in Armor Wars, an Original Series coming to #DisneyPlus. A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands? pic.twitter.com/MXnlK3N8If — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Perhaps now Don Cheadle will get his moment to shine in MCU. He is headlining this Disney+ series about one of “Tony Stark’s biggest fears”. There has been an Armor Wars storyline in comics — in which Stark technology is stolen by a few nefarious elements — but it was Tony at its centre. In MCU, it will be Cheadle’s Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes or War Machine.

8. Secret Invasion

@SamuelLJackson is back as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in @MarvelStudios‘ Original Series Secret Invasion. Coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/f4zKSBL4gd — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The Secret Invasion storyline from comics that was supposed to materialise in MCU in Captain Marvel is finally arriving through a Disney+ series. In this storyline, the Skrulls, a malignant shape-shifting alien race installed impostors in place of actual humans and even superheroes. This is before the actual invasion, of course. Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will join forces as SHIELD chief Nick Fury and Talos, respectively. We know Talos is a Skrull, but he was revealed to be harmless and even benign, and maybe helping Fury fight other, wicked Skrulls.

9. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. James Gunn is back to write and direct. The Original Special is coming to #DisneyPlus in 2022. 🎁 🎧 pic.twitter.com/XHWoDFqVY8 — GuardiansOfTheGalaxy (@Guardians) December 11, 2020

It appears James Gunn’s tryst with Marvel Studios will go on even after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. There is a holiday special in the works based on the franchise, though we do not know any other detail. It will be released sometime in 2022. Gunn has said that he loves the Star Wars Holiday Special. We just hope they turn out to be totally different. There will also be a series of short films called I am Groot, starring, you guessed it, Groot.

10. She-Hulk

She-Hulk arrives to the MCU! Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Tim Roth returns as the Abomination and Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, will appear in the series. Directed Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, She-Hulk is coming to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/z4OlQJhrlr — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Kevin Feige also shared that Tatiana Maslany will play the lead role in the She-Hulk series, with Mark Ruffalo also set to appear. Maslany’s casting was reported by many outlets, but this is the first official confirmation.

