All the major Star Wars announcements on Disney Investor Day

The recent Star Wars trilogy, which ended the so-called Skywalker saga, was a mixed bag for millions of fans. But there is hope with the success of the first live-action series The Mandalorian and the diverse projects that have very capable people holding the reins.

The Disney Investor Day 2020 saw the House of Mouse unveiling several new projects and promos of already announced projects across properties.

Here are all the major Star Wars developments:

1. Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka

Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/EMzFuiqdOs — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

The two newest Star Wars TV show announcements are both derived from The Mandalorian, the show that was the main launch title of Disney+. It is not known what Rangers of the New Republic will be about, but Ahsoka will be about Ahsoka Tano. It will bring back Rosario Dawson in the role of the Jedi warrior. Dawson appeared in the role in the second season of The Mandalorian.

2. Star Wars: The Bad Batch

A sneak peek at Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an all-new animated Original Series from Lucasfilm Animation, coming soon to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/V0jQc4XNIe — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated series about the Bad Batch of clones from The Clone Wars, a squad of clones who vary genetically from their Clone brethren.

3. Star Wars: Andor

“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

This series will centre on Cassian Andor, a character that Diego Luna played in the standalone Star Wars movie, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor is a brave officer of the Rebel Alliance and the leader of Rogue One, a unit of Rebel soldiers who try to steal the plans of Death Star. Andor dies the death of a hero. The show will presumably be set in his past.

4. Star Wars: The Acolyte

Leslye Headland brings a new @StarWars series to @DisneyPlus with The Acolyte. “The Acolyte” is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Set in the High Republic era, The Acolyte will be helmed by Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland. It is officially described as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”

5. Star Wars: A Droid Story

Lucasfilm Animation is teaming up with Lucasfilm’s visual effects team, Industrial Light & Magic, to develop a special @StarWars adventure film for @DisneyPlus, A Droid Story. This epic journey will introduce us to a new hero guided by R2-D2 and C-3PO. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

This animated adventure movie will feature a new hero who is guided by C-3PO and R2-D2, who once guided Luke Skywalker.

6. Star Wars: Lando

The galaxy’s favorite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for @DisneyPlus. Justin Simien (@JSim07) is in the early stages of developing the project. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

This “event series” (perhaps a miniseries?) will be about the galaxy’s favourite scoundrel: Lando Calrissian, played by Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy and The Rise of Skywalker and Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Justin Simien, the director of Dear White People, is developing the series.

7. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will helm a Star Wars movie. Titled Rogue Squadron, the film will follow a group of Rebel Alliance starfighter squadron pilots and their adventures. In a teaser, Jenkins dedicated the film to her father, a fighter pilot who lost his life in the line of duty.

8. Taika Waititi’s untitled Star Wars movie

A brand-new Star Wars feature with acclaimed filmmaker @TaikaWaititi is in development. Get ready for an unforgettable ride! 🌟 — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Taika Waititi was earlier reported to be helming a Star Wars movie, and now we have an official confirmation. The announcement tweet read, “A brand-new Star Wars feature with acclaimed filmmaker @TaikaWaititi is in development. Get ready for an unforgettable ride!”

9. Hayden Christensen will appear as Anakin Skywalker or Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Ewan McGregor is leading the cast of the series. Christensen and McGregor were part of the cast of prequel Star Wars trilogy. The announcement tweet read, “Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus.”

