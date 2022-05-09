All that you need to know about Munawar Faruqui’s girlfriend Nazila

After giving many hints about his girlfriend on Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui walked in, hand-in-hand, with his lady love at the show’s success bash last night. The Lock Upp winner also posted a lovely picture with his ‘bubby’, hiding her face with an emoji. Following Munawar’s post, fans started the guessing game. And, we can now assure you that the mystery girl is indeed Nazila, who is a YouTuber.

While Munawar and Nazila could not be pictured together by the paparazzi, the guests at the party did give us a glimpse of the couple letting their hair down. Mandana Karimi shared a selfie with her Lock Upp co-inmates. As she posed with Saisha Shinde, Prince Narula and Munawar for a photo, Nazila too joined in. Mandana shared another picture with Munawar and Nazila, writing “And the winner and his sweetheart,” along with heart emojis.

In an Instagram story shared by Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui can even be seen dancing with his girlfriend. While the Lock Upp winner kept it casual in a black shirt and denim, Nazila looked gorgeous in a white short dress. Interestingly, it was also the eve of Nazila’s 20th birthday, and beau Munawar was seen making all efforts to make her feel special.

Coming to Nazila, the 20-year-old is from Muscat, Oman and moved to Pune a few years back. Nazila rose to fame through TikTok and Instagram, and started her YouTube channel in 2020. She has uploaded vlogs on travel, fashion and food on her channel. Nazila goes by the social media user name Nazilx. Talking about the same, she said in one of her videos how she wanted to create an Instagram account with the username ‘Nxzilx’, following a trend where A’s are replaced by X’s. However, since it was already taken, she decided to use Nazilx. Having found recognition with that name, she has continued to use it on all her social media accounts.

While not much is known about how Munawar and Nazila met, he has always spoken highly of her on the show. While discussing his struggles, the comedian had mentioned how Nazila stood by him during his controversial phase, where he was even jailed for allegedly “insulting Hindu gods and goddesses” during one of his shows. Munawar even has a divorce case pending.

Munawar Faruqui had mentioned that he would reveal his girlfriend’s identity after Lock Upp ends. After Munawar was announced as the winner, indianexpress.com had asked him when he plans to do the same. With a loud laugh, he shared, “Abhi show khatam kahan hua. Ghar bhi jaane nahi diya (The show hasn’t ended yet. I am yet to even go home).”