All Of Us Are Dead stars Park Solomon, Cho Yi-hyun say their kiss was shot 17 times: ‘Felt really sorry…’

As the Korean zombie show All Of Us Are Dead continues to make waves, the actors have been sharing entertaining anecdotes on their Instagram accounts. In a new video, stars Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi-hyun, and Park Solomon (who is known as Lomon), along with director Lee Jae Gyu and writer Chun Sung Il, discussed the drama and shared some behind-the-scenes stories.

While talking about Cho Yi Hyun and Lomon’s kiss scene, director Lee Jae Gyu teased, “Even now, Lomon can’t stop smiling. He looks so happy watching [this scene].” He then asked the cast, “How many takes did we do?” Lomon replied, “17 takes?” Yi Hyun added, “We did a lot of takes.”

Cho Yi Hyun elaborated, “I felt really sorry for Lomon. Because I had my eyes closed when I was leaning in [for the kiss], so I couldn’t find where his lips were.”

She revealed that Lomon had joked that he had a lot of fun during all the takes, which made everyone burst out laughing. “I kept saying, ‘Lomon, I’m really sorry. Can we try it just one more time? I’m really sorry,’” she recalled. “But Lomon was like, ‘Personally, I’m happy to keep going.'”

Lomon continued, “Before we shot that scene, I kept worrying, ‘How do we pull off the kiss? I’m so nervous. What do I do?’ But after [Cho Yi Hyun] kissed me, I realized, ‘Oh, so this is why actors do romance dramas.’”

In All Of Us Are Dead, Lomon played the role of Suhyeok, who has a crush on Nam-ra (Yi hun), the mysterious class president. During the zombie apocalypse, she reciprocates his feelings and they kiss. However, their happiness is short-lived as Nam-ra has been bitten by a mutant zombie. Though she has self awareness, she keeps away from the survivors, as she is afraid of being a threat to them. The season ends on an enigmatic note, leading to a possible Season 2. There hasn’t been an official confirmation as yet.