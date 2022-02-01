All of Us Are Dead director Lee Jae-kyoo: ‘Fresh approach to put immature adolescents against zombies’

Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead is the latest Korean series that seems to have gripped the world with its edge-of-the-seat zombie action. Soon after premiering on January 28, the series climbed up the Top 10 chart on the platform in many countries. The show’s director Lee Jae-kyoo recently opened up about the show being set amid teenagers, and how it forced him to think about “what it means to be an adult”.

In a conversation with Tatler Asia, Lee was asked about issues like bullying and teen pregnancy that have been addressed in the show, and how they were combined with the zombie genre. The director said that these issues are “not just confined to the school space”. “I think these conflicts between genders and classes and different hierarchies, appear everywhere and in all corners of the world. It just shows through at the school because that’s the setting,” he said.

Lee Jae-kyoo spoke about the expression of survival and rescue in teenagers, as opposed to adults, and how that influenced him in setting this show in a school with young protagonists. “When I was young, we used to swim in the streams and if someone begins to drown, all the kids will just jump in to save their friend. But when we become adults, we choose the safest option—we don’t just jump in but we think about the safest way to save others and ourselves,” he said.

“I thought about what it means to be an adult and what education and society do to us. When you watch the series, you can see how these teens make decisions in these life or death situations. I think that could also give adults a lot of food for thought. I thought it was a fresh approach to put these immature adolescents against zombies on a school campus so I’m very pleased to bring you this idea,” he added.

The show might be set in South Korea but much like Squid Game, it has found a global audience.