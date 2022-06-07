All Of Us Are Dead cast announce Season 2 with video, hint at revival of fan-favourite characters

The zombies are returning as Netflix has renewed the high-school horror series All Of Us Are Dead for a second season. The cast, including Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan-young, Choi Yi Hyun and Lomon, made the announcement in a video and thanked fans for their support.

In the announcement video, Yoon Chan-young, who plays the role of Lee Cheong-san, begins by saying “Is this on? Is it working? Hello, everyone. It’s been a while. Thank you to the Netflix fans worldwide for giving so much love to All Of Us Are Dead Season 1.” Park Ji-hoo continues, “How are you? We’ve been doing well. Did you hear the news?” Lomon (Park Solomon) says, “All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 is confirmed. We hope you also enjoy Season 2.” Cho Yi-hyun wraps up the announcement video by saying, “What will happen in All Of Us Are Dead Season 2? My friends are waiting for me, so I’m going to leave now. See you!”

All Of Us Are Dead is the story of a zombie outbreak in school after an experiment goes wrong. Only a handful of students haven’t been turned into zombies, and the series chronicles their attempt to escape the school while battling with the flesh-eating monsters, old school enemies as well as the government. The season ended on a cliffhanger, as Choi Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun) keeps away from the group as she is now a hybrid, and Lee Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young) dies a heroic death. But, after seeing Chan-young in the announcement video, fans are questioning whether the series will find a way to revive Cheong-san. “He’s alive, I know he will come back,” one fan wrote. “They’re all alive!” read another comment.