Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Alia Bhatt shares screen space with Heart of Stone co-star Jamie Dornan in Netflix fan event promo, watch video

Heart of Stone, a spy thriller helmed by Tom Harper, features Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It marks Alia's Hollywood debut.

alia bhatt jamie dornanAlia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan in the Netflix promo.

The much-anticipated Netflix fan event Tudum is back for another round featuring the most beloved and popular stars globally.

Featuring India’s own Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker duo Raj and DK, to the Stranger Things cast and Superman actor Henry Cavill, the promo promised exclusive glimpses of upcoming shows and films during Tudum.

The video, featuring actors from France, South Korea, the UK, India and America, was shared on YouTube with a description that read, “Calling all fans! Tudum is back with 5 shows around the world! Mark your calendars on September 24 to watch your favorite global stars and creators on the virtual stage for an exciting day full of Netflix news, exclusives and first looks.”

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is currently in the news for her latest release Brahmastra, will soon be seen in the Hollywood film Heart of Stone, bankrolled by the OTT platform. Alia even shared screen space for the Tudum promo with co-star Jamie Dornan, as she asked him, ‘Are you ready?’

Also Read |Koffee with Karan 7: Varun Dhawan reveals Arjun Kapoor flirts with women online, concerned Anil Kapoor says ‘uska break-up ho jayega’

