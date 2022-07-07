Alia Bhatt shares how Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her in Maasai Mara: ‘He blew my mind away, I was not expecting it’

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the first guests on the seventh season of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. On the show, Bhatt opened up about how her love story with Ranbir Kapoor started. The Darlings actor shared that everyone around her kept telling her that she and Kapoor would end up together.

“I was single after a very long time and so was Ranbir. Everyone around me, my sister and even my friends, everyone was like you are totally going to get together and I was like ‘okay’. Half wishing it, not full wishing it but I am like ‘let’s see’. I didn’t want to put too much energy into it. It should happen naturally. And it kind of happened naturally only,” she said.

Alia Bhatt recalled that she and Ranbir Kapoor were on a plane to Tel Aviv to do a workshop for Brahmastra and she was really excited that they were going to sit next to each other. “We both were seated together so I remember him walking in and he was supposed to sit next to me. I was very excited and I was looking this way waiting for him to come sit next to me,” she said. But there was some malfunction with his seat, so there was a chance that he would be seated elsewhere. Talking about that moment, Bhatt said, “I was like ‘Why is my dream getting shattered?’ But later his seat got fixed so he came and sat back.” “That vibe started there only and of course, the rest is history,” she added.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got engaged in Maasai Mara. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got engaged in Maasai Mara. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/ Instagram)

Alia Bhatt also spoke about how Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her in Maasai Mara. Not divulging too many details, the actor said, “In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won’t talk about it. We’ll just go with feeling. And that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara.”

Bhatt said that when she was still recovering from Kapoor’s surprise proposal, he revealed that he had asked the guide to take photos as well which further blew her away. “He had planted our guide to take the picture also,” she said.

While talking about Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar revealed that when Ranbir Kapoor visited the set of Student of the Year, he had quipped, “Should I marry her?” Bhatt remarked that she had no clue that this had happened.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April and announced their pregnancy via an Instagram post last month. The duo will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

In an earlier chat with The Times of India, KJo expressed that he was over the moon when Bhatt told him about her pregnancy. He said, “My first emotion was, tears just came out and Alia came and gave me a hug. I remember saying, ‘I can’t believe you are having a baby.’” The filmmaker added that he “can’t wait to hold her baby” and that moment will be as emotional as the one when he held his twins in his arms.

The latest season of Koffee with Karan will see Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor as guests.

Koffee with Karan Season 7 is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.